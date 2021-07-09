New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103739/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, Hubei Xin Ji Pharmaceutical Packaging, D.N. Industries, and Pioneer Group.



The global collapsible metal tubes market is expected to grow from $1.02 billion in 2020 to $1.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.32%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for metal tubes by the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries. The market is expected to reach $1.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.44%.



The collapsible metal tubes market consists of sales of collapsible metal tubes by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture collapsible metal tubes.Collapsible tubes are composite containers used for storing and dispensing liquid formulations that have a paste like consistency like cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, paint, adhesives and ointments.



Collapsible metal tubes are made of metal or thermoplastic and thus prevent toxic gases, odor and dust to enter, ensuring the natural quality of product when closed.



The main types of collapsible metal tubes include twist tubes, and squeeze tube.Squeeze tubes are flexible aluminum tubes that dispense their contents when squeezed.



These tubes can be used for viscous liquids such as toothpaste, artist’s ink, glue, caulk, and ointments.Twist tubes are round telescopic tubes that dispense contents when twisted.



These tubes are used for storing cosmetics and other pharmaceuticals. The different closure types included in the market are fez cap, nozzle cap, flip top cap, stand up cap, others and is used in major end use industries such as home care and personal care, cosmetics, industrial, pharmaceutical, others.



North America was the largest region in the collapsible metal tube market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing focus towards recycling is a key trend gaining popularity in the collapsible metal tubes market.Major companies operating in the collapsible metal tubes sector are focused on developing recyclable solutions for collapsible metal tubes in order to reduce wastage and pollution.



For instance, in April 2019, Tubettificio Favia, an Italian company launched ToBeNaturAL, a collapsible aluminum tube with a biodegradable closure seal. After usage, the aluminum tube can be recycled, and the bioplastic cap can be thrown directly into household agricultural waste, where it can decompose into humus for the soil and plant food.



The increasing concern over plastic packaging globally contributed to the growth of the collapsible metal tubes market in the historic period.The rising awareness and consumers preference towards sustainable options along with reducing plastic usage contributed to the growth of the market.



For instance, according to a 2019 survey by Finland based chemicals company, Kemira, among 4,000 respondents in the United States, China, Germany and Finland, over 50% of the respondents said that they would be willing to pay more for renewable food packaging and most respondents were also hoping to reduce the use of plastic in their lives. Therefore, the concern over plastic packaging, harming the environment and consumers preference towards reducing plastic waste increased demand for the collapsible metal tubes market in the historic period.



The countries covered in the Collapsible Metal Tubes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103739/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________