FlanoSwap is Reaching New Milestones with its Ground-breaking DeX Platform Powered by Cardano

Hamburg, Germany , July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlanoSwap is a new platform that has gained considerable attention from the entire cryptocurrency community in the world. FlanoSwap is a decentralized exchange that runs on the Cardano Blockchain network. Its transaction and monetization features are based on the AMM protocol. It allows blockchain participants to provide liquidity and Cardano Demonstrating market for others to exchange their native tokens. In return, subscribers pay a small fee for liquidity, and the vendors earn their deposit back. FlanoSwap is a platform that works on the AMM protocol. An “Automated Market Generator powers its system.”

FlanoSwap is operated on the AMM protocol, enabling users to trade with each other through the liquidity pool and earn returns from trading fees. It offers users a quick, efficient, and powerful liquidity to upgrade the constant product pool and put their capital to work. It is also moving forward by optimizing ownership by driving towards the development of financial institutions.

Its FLAN token is a native token built on the Cardano blockchain. Holders of this currency can save money & pay less for subscriptions in comparison to other fiat currencies. FlanoSwap’s system comes with a firmly designed system that can withstand the cryptocurrency market. The company has also introduced incentives to keep the demand constant. Furthermore, being a native token enables users to transact in multi-assets like ADA & other custom tokens.

Flanoswap runs on the Cardano network, which is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform founded on peer-reviewed research. It is developed with high security and unparalleled sustainability for applications, systems, and societies in decentralized exchange. Cardano is also considered a digital currency. This Blockchain project runs on the open-source Cryptocurrency platform, unlike other cryptocurrencies that use the PoW algorithm; conversely, Cardano is the first Blockchain that uses the PoS algorithm to overcome Bitcoin’s weaknesses Ethereum.



The company follows two different distribution principles, which are optimal decentralization and efficient distribution. The process concludes with four stages; seed phase, strategic partner, private phase, and public sale.

FlanoSwap plans to launch the AMM exchange by the end of this September, after which it will start its listing process on meaningful exchanges like MXC, GATE, and Coinbase. The company also revealed that, after successfully launching AMM, they would soon move to their NFT initiative, and by December, users will be able to access their NFT marketplace.



Furthermore, FlanoSwap has already opened its potential customer whitelist. The official launch was scheduled for 23/06/2021. Customers enrolling after that will be able to run all systems and test FlanoSwap firsthand.



The steps to joining its whitelist are:



1. Go to Flanoswap’s official website.

2. Click on “Token Sale.”

3. Create an account.

4. Enter the “referral code” if applicable.

5. With that, the user will be enrolled on the “whitelist.”

Flanoswap was the first innovator to achieve the goal of bringing positive changes with Cadarno globally. The first Whitelist sale is always sought after by visionary investors because this is the opportunity to witness a revolutionary step toward the future of blockchain. FlanoSwap also offers a user-friendly architecture by overcoming many technical barriers found in many of its competitors. With its future-proof technology, investors are already deploying from Cardano, which demonstrates FlanoSwap's reputation and potential.





Media Details

Company: FlanoSwap

Company Email: Admin@flanswap.finance

Website: https://flanoswap.finance/

