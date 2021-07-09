Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market (2020 to 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Carts and Workstations Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global medical carts and workstations market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global medical carts and workstations market to grow with a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on medical carts and workstations market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on medical carts and workstations market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global medical carts and workstations market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global medical carts and workstations market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The growing adoption of EMR/EHR

Increasing technological innovations and the adoption of medical devices

2) Restraints

High cost of carts or workstations

3) Opportunities

Technological advancements

Segment Covered



The global medical carts and workstations market is segmented on the basis of product, and end user.



The Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Product

Mobile Computing Carts/Workstations

Telemedicine Carts/workstations

Computer Carts/workstations

Documentation Carts/workstations

Others Carts/workstations

Medical Carts

Wall Mount Workstations

Medication Carts

The Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market by End User

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Physician Offices/Clinics

Other End Users

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

The Harloff Company

Midmark Corporation

Capsa Healthcare

Bergmann Group

Altus Inc.

Enovate Medical

Medion Healthcare

Onyx Healthcare Inc.

AMD Global Telemedicine

Howard Industries

What does this Report Deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the medical carts and workstations market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the medical carts and workstations market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global medical carts and workstations market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Medical Carts and Workstations Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Medical Carts and Workstations Market



4. Medical Carts and Workstations Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Product

5.1. Mobile Computing Carts/Workstations

5.1.1. Telemedicine Carts/workstations

5.1.2. Computer Carts/workstations

5.1.3. Documentation Carts/workstations

5.1.4. Others Carts/workstations

5.2. Medical Carts

5.3. Wall Mount Workstations

5.4. Medication Carts



6. Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market by End User

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Long-term Care Facilities

6.3. Physician Offices/Clinics

6.4. Other End Users



7. Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Medical Carts and Workstations Market by End User

7.1.3. North America Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Product

7.2.2. Europe Medical Carts and Workstations Market by End User

7.2.3. Europe Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Product

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Medical Carts and Workstations Market by End User

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Product

7.4.2. RoW Medical Carts and Workstations Market by End User

7.4.3. RoW Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. The Harloff Company

8.2.2. Midmark Corporation

8.2.3. Capsa Healthcare

8.2.4. Bergmann Group

8.2.5. Altus Inc.

8.2.6. Enovate Medical

8.2.7. Medion Healthcare

8.2.8. Onyx Healthcare Inc.

8.2.9. AMD Global Telemedicine

8.2.10. Howard Industries



