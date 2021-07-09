Global Surgical Tape Market Insights (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Henkel, Cardinal Health and 3M Among Others

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Tape Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Surgical Tape from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Surgical Tape as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
Companies Covered:
- 3M
- Smith & Nephew
- Johnson & Johnson
- Henkel
- Cardinal Health
- Molnlycke Health Care
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
5.6 Covid-19 Impact
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Surgical Tape Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Surgical Tape by Region
8.2 Import of Surgical Tape by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Surgical Tape Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Surgical Tape Market Size
9.2 Surgical Tape Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Surgical Tape Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Surgical Tape Market Size
10.2 Surgical Tape Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Surgical Tape Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Surgical Tape Market Size
11.2 Surgical Tape Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southest Asia
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Surgical Tape Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Surgical Tape Market Size
12.2 Surgical Tape Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Surgical Tape Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Surgical Tape Market Size
13.2 Surgical Tape Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Surgical Tape Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Surgical Tape Market Size
14.2 Surgical Tape Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Surgical Tape Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Surgical Tape Market Size Forecast
15.2 Surgical Tape Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 3M
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Surgical Tape Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of 3M
16.1.4 3M Surgical Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Smith & Nephew
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Surgical Tape Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Smith & Nephew
16.2.4 Smith & Nephew Surgical Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Johnson & Johnson
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Surgical Tape Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Johnson & Johnson
16.3.4 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Henkel
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Surgical Tape Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Henkel
16.4.4 Henkel Surgical Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Cardinal Health
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Surgical Tape Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Cardinal Health
16.5.4 Cardinal Health Surgical Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Molnlycke Health Care
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Surgical Tape Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Molnlycke Health Care
16.6.4 Molnlycke Health Care Surgical Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9pbhx