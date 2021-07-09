New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103731/?utm_source=GNW

, Gulshan Polyols, Fooding Company Limited, Foodchem International Corporation, Molinos Juan Semino SA, JP & SB International, Gujarat Ambuja Export, ShreeGluco Biotech Private Ltd, Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd., Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd., Jay Sardar Starch & Gum Consultant, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. , Ambuja Exports Ltd, Daymer Ingredients Limited, and VIMAL PPCE.



The global starch derivatives market is expected to grow from $52.13 billion in 2020 to $55.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.99%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for processed food. The market is expected to reach $64.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.55%.



The starch derivatives market consists of sales of starch derivatives by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture starch derivatives.A starch derivative is defined as modified starch, prepared by chemically processing inhabitant starch to alter its qualities.



It is used for flocculation, adhesion, acid stability, process tolerance advancement, pH stability enhancement and shear stability in various industries.



The main types of starch derivatives are glucose syrup, modified starch, maltodextrin, hydrolysates, and cyclodextrin, manufactured by using raw materials such as corn, cassava, potato, and wheat.The forms of starch derivatives available are dry and liquid.



The starch derivatives are used in binder, thickener and stabilizer, sweetener, lustering agent, powdering agent, fish culture feed, expanded feed, caking agent, dehumidification agent and is used food and beverage industry, medical industry, chemical industry, personal care and hygiene industry, and paper and pulp industry.



North America was the largest region in the starch derivatives market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing costs have a negative impact on the growth of the starch derivatives market in the forecast period.This rise in raw material costs of natural sources like wheat, cassava, corn, and rice impact the manufacturing costs of starch derivatives, thus increasing overall product cost.



For instance, the price of corn increased by more than 50% in 2021, to $7.50 a bushel, which was the highest in the past ten years. The increase in raw material prices is expected to be a restraint in the starch derivatives market.

Technological advancements in the starch derivatives market is shaping the industry by increasing the shelf life of the product.With the development of latest technologies and advanced experiments in the food and beverage industry the integration of starch derivatives across different sectors is expanding.



For example, in March 2020, Tate & Lyle, a UK-based provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, announced the addition of CLARIA Clean Label Starches to its line with the launch of Claria Everlast.Claria Everlast is an innovative clean label starch that produces superior shelf stability which helps maintain food quality, particularly under severe storage temperatures.



In another instance, in November 2020, Germany based food production company, Beneo, launched the first-ever instant functional rice starch which helps manufacturers produce clean label food preparations, such as cold processed sauces, dressings, dairy desserts and bakery fillings. The starch also provides stability during the entire shelf life of a retail product



In March 2019, Ingredion Incorporated, a USA based ingredient provider acquired Western Polymer for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of Western Polymer will expand Ingredion’s potato starch manufacturing capacity, enhance processing capabilities and broaden its higher-value specialty ingredients business and customer base.



Western Polymer is a USA based producer of native and modified potato starches for food and industrial applications.



The growing demand for convenience and processed food is expected to fuel the growth of the starch derivatives market in the forecast period.Convenience food and processed food is a tertiary packaged food or food that is intended to reduce consumer time in the kitchen, lower expenses related to wastage, and minimize costs by economies of scale.



Over the years, starch derivatives have appeared as a key successful environmentally friendly product, acting as a binding and gelling agent.There has been a significant rise in the demand for starch throughout the food and beverage sector due to rising sugar values.



For instance, the global processed snacks market is expected to increase from $96.9 billion in 2020 to $142.0 billion by 2025. Therefore, the growing demand for convenience and processed food drives the growth of the starch derivatives market.



The countries covered in the Starch Derivatives market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

