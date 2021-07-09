Worldwide Closed Molding Composites Industry to 2026 - Increase in Use of Closed Molding Composites in New Applications Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Closed Molding Composites Market Research Report by Fiber Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Closed Molding Composites Market size was estimated at USD 53.39 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 56.19 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.58% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 73.96 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Closed Molding Composites to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Fiber Type, the Closed Molding Composites Market was examined across Aramid Fiber Closed Molding Composites, Carbon Fiber Closed Molding Composites, Glass Fiber Closed Molding Composites, and Natural Fiber Closed Molding Composites.

Based on Manufacturing Process, the Closed Molding Composites Market was examined across Compression Molding Process, Injection Molding Process, Pultrusion Process, Resin Transfer Molding Process, and Vacuum Infusion & Bagging. The Injection Molding Process is further studied across Reaction Injection Molding. The Resin Transfer Molding Process is further studied across Light RTM and Vartm. The Vacuum Infusion & Bagging is further studied across Vacuum Bagging and Vacuum Infusion.

Based on Application, the Closed Molding Composites Market was examined across Aerospace & Defense, Construction & Infrastructure, Consumer Good, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Transportation, and Wind Energy.

Based on Geography, the Closed Molding Composites Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Closed Molding Composites Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Closed Molding Composites Market, including A. Schulman, Inc., Continental Structural Plastics, Inc., Core Molding Technologies, Inc., Exel Composites, GKN Aerospace, Menzolit GmbH, Polynt S.P.A, Royal Tencate N.V., Saertex, and Strongwell Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Closed Molding Composites Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Closed Molding Composites Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Closed Molding Composites Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Closed Molding Composites Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Closed Molding Composites Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Closed Molding Composites Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Closed Molding Composites Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising use of eco-friendly processes for manufacturing composites

5.1.1.2. Increase in use of composites in the aerospace and defense industry

5.1.1.3. Reduction in cycle time and labor costs

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High installation and set-up costs

5.1.2.2. Rising fluctuation and high cost of raw materials

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increase in use of closed molding composites in new applications

5.1.3.2. Growing technological advancements in the production techniques

5.1.3.3. Rising research and development activities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Need for reducing cost of carbon fiber

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Closed Molding Composites Market, by Fiber Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Aramid Fiber Closed Molding Composites

6.3. Carbon Fiber Closed Molding Composites

6.4. Glass Fiber Closed Molding Composites

6.5. Natural Fiber Closed Molding Composites



7. Closed Molding Composites Market, by Manufacturing Process

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Compression Molding Process

7.3. Injection Molding Process

7.3.1. Reaction Injection Molding

7.4. Pultrusion Process

7.5. Resin Transfer Molding Process

7.5.1. Light RTM

7.5.2. Vartm

7.6. Vacuum Infusion & Bagging

7.6.1. Vacuum Bagging

7.6.2. Vacuum Infusion



8. Closed Molding Composites Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aerospace & Defense

8.3. Construction & Infrastructure

8.4. Consumer Good

8.5. Electrical & Electronics

8.6. Marine

8.7. Transportation

8.8. Wind Energy



9. Americas Closed Molding Composites Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States

9.6.1. California

9.6.2. Florida

9.6.3. Illinois

9.6.4. New York

9.6.5. Ohio

9.6.6. Pennsylvania

9.6.7. Texas



10. Asia-Pacific Closed Molding Composites Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. China

10.3. India

10.4. Indonesia

10.5. Japan

10.6. Malaysia

10.7. Philippines

10.8. South Korea

10.9. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Closed Molding Composites Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. A. Schulman, Inc.

13.2. Continental Structural Plastics, Inc.

13.3. Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

13.4. Exel Composites

13.5. GKN Aerospace

13.6. Menzolit GmbH

13.7. Polynt S.P.A

13.8. Royal Tencate N.V.

13.9. Saertex

13.10. Strongwell Corporation



14. Appendix

