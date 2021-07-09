Global Insurance Brokerage Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring HUB International, Lockton Companies and NFP Among Others

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insurance Brokerage Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the insurance brokerage market and it is poised to grow by $20.52 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report on the insurance brokerage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for insurance policies and the implementation of distinct valuation strategies.



The insurance brokerage market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The insurance brokerage market is segmented as below:



By Type

Non-life insurance

Life insurance

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increase in HNWIs in developing regions as one of the prime reasons driving the insurance brokerage market growth during the next few years.



The report on insurance brokerage market covers the following areas:

Insurance brokerage market sizing

Insurance brokerage market forecast

Insurance brokerage market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading insurance brokerage market vendors that include Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Brown & Brown Inc., HUB International Ltd., Lockton Companies, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., NFP Corp., Pragmatic Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd., Southwest Insurance Brokers LLC, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. Also, the insurance brokerage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



