Global Insurance Brokerage Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring HUB International, Lockton Companies and NFP Among Others

July 09, 2021
The publisher has been monitoring the insurance brokerage market and it is poised to grow by $20.52 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report on the insurance brokerage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for insurance policies and the implementation of distinct valuation strategies.
The insurance brokerage market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The insurance brokerage market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Non-life insurance
- Life insurance
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the increase in HNWIs in developing regions as one of the prime reasons driving the insurance brokerage market growth during the next few years.
The report on insurance brokerage market covers the following areas:
- Insurance brokerage market sizing
- Insurance brokerage market forecast
- Insurance brokerage market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading insurance brokerage market vendors that include Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Brown & Brown Inc., HUB International Ltd., Lockton Companies, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., NFP Corp., Pragmatic Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd., Southwest Insurance Brokers LLC, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. Also, the insurance brokerage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Non-life insurance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Life insurance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers Challenges and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aon Plc
- Arthur J
- Brown & Brown Inc
- HUB International Ltd
- Lockton Companies
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc
- NFP Corp
- Pragmatic Insurance Broking Services Pvt
- Southwest Insurance Brokers LLC
- Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
