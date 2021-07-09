Global Nutritional Analysis Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Stringent Regulations for Edible Beverages Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutritional Analysis Market by Parameter, Product Type (Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy & Desserts, Meat & Poultry, Sauces, Dressings, Condiments, Fruits & Vegetables, Baby Food), Objectives and Region - Forecast Year 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutritional analysis market is estimated to be USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2026.

The global nutritional analysis market is witnessing growth in demand due to the rising incidences of adulteration, food frauds, stringent food labeling regulations, religious and ethical concerns, and increasing concerns related to food safety. The introduction of new analysis services by market players has further propelled market growth in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW. Foodborne illnesses, stringent government regulations, and shifts in living standards have also been the essential factors responsible for the increase in demand for food safety testing across the world. Trade has been responsible for the growth of the nutritional analysis market in developing countries since these countries are required to meet the quality standards of the importing country.



The sugar profile segment in the nutritional analysis market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

The sugar profile segment in the nutritional analysis market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Sugar & sugar substitute contents in the product must be analyzed and should be mentioned in the nutrient label. Foods with added sugars are high in calories and may contribute to weight gain. Hence, for better nutrition, it is important to opt for nutrient-dense carbohydrate foods such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Sugar-sweetened beverages have contributed to weight gain in both adults and youth and are associated with chronic health consequences, including risk for obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and fatty liver disease. According to a report published by WHO, the per capita caloric intake from sugar-sweetened beverages went from 50 calories in 1965 to over 250 calories in 2012. Government laboratories are analyzing popular sugar-sweetened beverages and have provided new data, which raises concerns related to the accuracy of the estimates for total sugar listed on food labels, fructose composition of the High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) used in popular drinks, and the types of sugar used in beverages as compared to what is listed.



The new product development by objective is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

The objective of new product development is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The process of launching a brand new product involves a laborious and troublesome process, which requires careful analysis and observation. The management of product quality and nutrition by the food industry is of increasing importance, beginning with the raw ingredients and extending to the final product consumed. Analytical methods must be applied across the entire food supply chain to achieve the desired final product quality, along with the nutritional value. Nutritional analytical information must be obtained, assessed, and integrated with other relevant information related to food products to address nutrition- and quality-related problems in the product development process. The cost of goods is linked directly to the composition as determined by analytical tests. This, in turn, helps food product development teams to select low-cost but high-nutrition raw materials for formulating new food products.



The baby food segment in the nutritional analysis market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

The baby food segment by product type is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Baby food is the most scrutinized and stringently regulated food product in the industry, with carefully curated values and standards to assure the quality of food for infants. The nutritional analysis market for baby foods is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as parents are increasingly becoming more conscious and careful related to their infants' food intake. Regulatory bodies recognize that special precautions must be taken to ensure the safety of babies due to their low body weight and increased sensitivity. The composition of baby food is analyzed for the nutritional content present in it, and it is important for the health of children and their overall growth. Further, baby food products are tested for their purity and level of adulteration.

The nutritional analysis market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing in global nutritional analysis market during the forecast period. The market for nutritional analysis in Asia Pacific is growing due to the various rules & guidelines implemented by different countries. Nutritional analysis standards are getting stringent with each passing year to ensure a safer supply of food to individuals in local and foreign countries. Governments have put various regulations in place for consumers, producers, and regulators. Government agencies are making efforts to fight against the harms of poor nutrition arising due to the under or overconsumption of various food products. Agencies are opting for ways to help consumers make healthier food consumption choices. To help consumers identify healthy options from unhealthy ones, food products now have been included with front-of-package labels such as health seals and certifications and back-of-package nutrition content labeling.



