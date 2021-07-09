New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103723/?utm_source=GNW





The global activated carbon market is expected to grow from $4.47 billion in 2020 to $5.51 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The growth is due to increasing demand from end-user industries like water purification, sewage treatment plants and air purification owing to stringent regulations by governments across the world to curb pollution and promote sustainability. The market is expected to reach $8.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.4%.



The activated carbon market consists of sales of activated carbon by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture activated carbon.Activated carbon is used to purify gases and liquids in a variety of applications such as municipal drinking water, industrial pollution control, food and beverage processing, and odor removal.



It also helps in de-colorization and solvent purification in industrial sectors such as chemical, petrochemical, mining, and automotive. Activated carbon is produced from carbonaceous sources such as nutshells, coal, coconut, wood, and peat.



The main types of activated carbons are powdered activated carbon, polymer coated activated carbon, granular activated carbon, bead activated carbon, extruded or pelletized activated carbon, others.Powder activated carbon (PAC) or pulverized activated carbon is small activated carbon particle produced by pulverizing or milling activated carbon.



Granular activated carbon is made from organic materials like coconut shells or coal having high carbon concentration and is used in both liquid and gas phase applications.Bead activated carbon is made from petroleum pitch and has wide-ranging uses, including air deodorizing, gas adsorption and water purification.



Extruded or pelletized activated carbon is made by mixing pulverized anthracite or charcoal with a suitable binder and then extruded at high pressure into a cylindrical shaped form and are used for gas phase applications. The activated carbon is used for liquid phase applications, gas phase applications, metal extraction, medicine, others and is applied in various areas including water treatment, food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, automotive and air purification.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the activated carbon market in 2020.North America was the second largest market in activated carbon market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Price fluctuation in raw materials is anticipated to restrain the market for activated carbon in the forecast period.The shortage of raw materials such as coconut shell charcoal leads to an increase in raw material costs, resulting in higher manufacturing costs.



The increasing costs of some grades of activated carbon would act as a restraint for the market in the forecast period.



In October 2020, Brenntag SE, a Germany-based chemical and ingredients distribution company signed an agreement to acquire Comelt S.p.A and its subsidiary Aquadepur S.R.L. for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition of Comelt S.p.A., Brenntag plans to expand the local and international business for activated carbon. Moreover, the acquisition of Comelt S.p.A is expected to help the company better assist customers with meeting their sustainability objectives. Comelt S.p.A is an Italy-based company engaged in processing, marketing, and distribution of activated and re-activated carbon for various applications such as water purification and filtration of the flue and air gas.



The growing demand for clean water is expected to drive the growth of the activated carbon market.Rapid urbanization and industrialization is surging demand for clean water and activated carbon, as activated carbon is a key ingredient in water purification.



According to the United Nations World Water Development Report, nearly 6 billion people are expected to suffer from lack of clean water by 2050. Therefore, the increasing need for clean water and clean water scarcity is expected to generate high demand for the activated carbon for water purification in the forecast period.



Strategic initiatives such as technological advancements and innovative product development are gaining significant popularity in the activated carbon market.The companies are increasingly focusing on developing new innovative products such as honeycomb activated carbon which is environmentally friendly and is designed to be powerful and flexible for large area purification.



Honeycomb-activated carbon is a highly effective carbon that is used to remove unpleasant odors and pollutant particles.For instance, in January 2021, Tantech, a China-based company launched a variety of combination honeycomb activated carbon.



Other innovative products includeactivated carbon masks by Sweden based Jacobi Carbon, for clear air delivery. The mask uses activated carbon in combination with dust aerosol and other particulate matter filtration systems for cleaning the air and can also be used as a mask.



The countries covered in the activated carbon market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

