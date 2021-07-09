New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103722/?utm_source=GNW

The global injection molding polyamide 6 market is expected to grow from $8.76 billion in 2020 to $9.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.71%. The growth is mainly due to growing application of injection molding polyamide 6 in end-use industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial/machinery, consumer goods & appliances, and construction, due to benefits associated with properties such as high impact strength, good abrasion & wear resistance, excellent surface appearance, better processability, and low-cost. The market is expected to reach $13.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.73%.



The injection molding polyamide 6 market consists of sales injection molding polyamide 6 and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide injection molding polyamide 6. Polyamide 6 is also known as nylon 6 or polycaprolactam, offers surface finish, strength, stiffness, and chemical resistance to hydrocarbons and is mostly used in automotive, electronics and construction industries.



The main types of grades of injection molding polyamide 6 are reinforced polyamides (PA) 6, unreinforced PA 6, and others.Reinforced PA 6 is a glass fiber reinforced polyamide that offers higher strength, rigidity, creep strength and dimensional stability when compared to unreinforced polyamide 6.



Unreinforced PA is a subcategory of Polyamide and is added as an additive during the manufacturing process. Injection molding polyamide 6 is used by different end users such as automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial/machinery, consumer goods and appliances, construction and other industries.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the injection molding polyamide 6 market in 2020.This region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The usage for polyamide-6 powder in 3D printing is an emerging trend in the injection molding polyamide 6 market. 3D printing is an emerging technology which is used in various applications such as automotive and construction. 3D printing makes manufacturing more versatile, economical, energy-saving and efficient. The usage of polyamide-6 powder to make such 3D printed parts is expected to shorten the development cycle, save cost and meet the customized requirements of small volume production. For instance, polyamide-6 powder developed by BASF is the first raw material that made 3D printing parts, which was successfully used in engine testing. Therefore, usage for polyamide-6 powder in 3D printing is playing an important role in the injection molding polyamide 6 market.



In January 2020, DOMO Chemicals, a leading producer of high-quality engineering nylon materials, acquired Solvay polyamides business in Europe for $334.7 million (€300 million). The acquisition of Solvay business is expected to broaden DOMO existing product portfolio and expand its expertise in polyamide market. Solvay is a global provider of materials, chemicals and solutions.



Growing demand for polyamide 6 in automotive applications expected to drive the market for injection molding polyamide 6 during the forecast period.Advanced materials such as polymer composites, magnesium (Mg) alloys, aluminum (Al) alloys and similar other materials can replace cast iron and traditional steel components, which will reduce the weight of the body and chassis of the vehicle up to 50% and therefore reduce the fuel consumption.



For example, high efficiency engines which are made from lightweight materials, injection molding polyamide 6, is expected to save more than 5 billion gallons of fuel annually by 2030 in one quarter of the USA. Therefore, increasing demand for polyamide 6 in automotive is expected to drive the injection molding polyamide 6 market.



The countries covered in the Injection Molding Polyamide 6 market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

