Insights on the Scratch Resistant Glass Global Market to 2026 - Featuring AGC, Corning and Schott Among Others

The report on the global scratch resistant glass market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global scratch resistant glass market to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on scratch resistant glass market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on scratch resistant glass market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global scratch resistant glass market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global scratch resistant glass market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing sale of smartphones

Growing adoption of devices such as LED, and LCD panels

2) Restraints

Availability of cheaper substitutes such as scratch resistant coatings and films

3) Opportunities

R&D activities to develop thinner, lighter, and cost-efficient scratch resistant glass

Segment Covered



The global scratch resistant glass market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.



The Global Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Type

Chemically Strengthened Glass

Sapphire Glass

The Global Scratch Resistant Glass Market by Application

Smartphones & Tablets

Automotive

Electronics

Architecture

Other Applications

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

AGC Inc.

Corning Inc.

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Guardian Industries

Schott AG

Kyocera Corporation

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Monocrystal PLC

Ohara Corporation

Rayotek Scientific Inc.

