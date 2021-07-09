New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103718/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Analytik Jena, GBC Scientific Equipment, Biochrom, Ametek Process Instruments, Cecil Instrument, and GE Healthcare.



The global ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market is expected to grow from $0.95 billion in 2020 to $1.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth is mainly due to growing application and use of UV/visible spectroscopy in pharmaceutical & biotechnology environmental screening and other applications. The technological advancements and increasing need for food analysis and quality products is also adding to the growth of the market. The market is expected to reach $1.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market consists of sales of ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy devices.Ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy is a method used to measure light absorbance in the ultraviolet and visible ranges of the electromagnetic spectrum.



These devices find their application in analytical chemistry for the quantitative determination of different analytes, such as transition metal ions, highly conjugated organic compounds, and biological macromolecules.



The different types of the instruments included in ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy are single-beam system, double-beam system, array-based system and handheld system.Single-beam system utilizes one beam of light that passes through the sample and the intensity of the light reflected from a reference is measured without the sample.



Double-beam spectroscopes calculate the sample and conduct blank adjustments using the sample and reference beams.Array-based system use array detectors that can simultaneously acquire an entire spectral image over a finite spectral region.



Handheld systems allow researchers to analyze samples on the spot. Ultraviolet visible spectroscopy is implemented in wide range of verticals such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, agriculture and food industries, environmental testing labs and is used in industrial applications, physical chemistry studies, life science studies, environmental studies, academic applications, life science research and development, quality assurance and quality control.



North America was the largest region in the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The companies in the market are increasingly investing in handheld or portable ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market, which allows consumers to take informed decisions on the spot, thus saving valuable time.Major companies operating in the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy sector are focused on developing portable technological solutions for ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy.



For instance, in December 2019, Shimadzu, a Japanese analytical instrumentation company, launched six new UV-VIS spectrophotometer models under the UV-i Selection brand, which have improved portability amongst other characteristics.The six UV-i Range models are SolidSpec-3700i, UV-2700i, UV-1900i, UV3600i Plus, SolidSpec-3700i DUV and UV-2600i.



UV-i Selection systems are ideal for a number of applications, including, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and academics.



In April 2020, Wiley, a USA based company that focuses on academic publishing and instructional materials acquired Bio-Rad Laboratories informatics products including the company spectroscopy software and spectral databases for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition adds expertise, content, and powerful software to Wiley science solutions segment.



Bio-Rad Laboratories is a USA based manufacturer and distributor of life science research products, clinical diagnostics, and analytical instrumentation.



The outbreak of COVID-19 led to increase in production of pharmaceutical drugs and demand for vaccines and fueled the growth of the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market.Due to increased demand for certain drugs during the pandemic, the demand of ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy instruments also grew for research and development of new medications and vaccines.



UV Vis spectrophotometry provides fast, easy and accurate characterization of components such as nucleic acids, proteins, additives/preservatives and can impact the time-to-result for both downstream and upstream processes including quality control. According to a study by Mettler Toledo, these instruments were extremely crucial for the development of the COVID-19 vaccines, and thus supported the growth of the market.



The countries covered in the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

