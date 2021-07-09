Global Kaolin Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kaolin Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for kaolin is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% globally during the forecast period.



Rising environmental awareness and the high cost of pulp have increased the consumption of kaolin in the paper industry. This, along with the growing need for high quality ceramics are driving the market growth.



High costs and regulations in mining and adoption of other substitutes are expected to hinder the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand from Paper and Ceramics

Kaolin majorly used in paper industries due to its properties. Kaolin makes paper smoother and whiter and it also acts as a filler in the interstices of the sheet.

Usage of Kaolin supports in gaining properties such as adding ink receptivity and opacity to the paper sheet, coupling to coat the surface, which in turn is supports to produce sharp photographic illustrations and bright printed colors.

Kaolin has perfect opacity and it is an extremely important property to the paper industry. Usage of kaolin gives brightness, gloss, and viscosity properties to paper. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), U.S.A, about 60% of kaolin is used only by the paper industry.

The ceramics industry has a great relation with kaolin. In ceramics, kaolin is used for whiteware products, insulators, and refractories. Kaolin has excellent molding properties and adds dry and fired strength, dimensional stability and a smooth surface finish to the ware products.

According to the Italian association Federmacchine, Asia-Pacific leads the market in the manufacturing and consumption of ceramics. Properties such as dimensional stability, high fusion point, low water content, and dielectric properties make kaolin unique and more suitable for usage in the Asia-Pacific region.

Asia Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to the highly developed ceramic sector and paper and paperboard production in China and India, coupled with the continuous investments done in the region to advance the plastic and rubber technology sector through the years.

The growing ceramic industry in China and India increases in the utilization of kaolin. Especially products like sanitaryware, tableware and tiles had decent growth in recent years. According to the Ceramic world web, China stands first globally followed by India in ceramic tile manufacturing in the current scenario.

In Asia-Pacific, the major usage of kaolin is in the paper industry because of the cost and limitations of pulp in the production of paper and paperboard. According to the Verband-Deutscher-Papierfabriken (VDP), the consumption and production of paper is higher in China than in other countries.

Recently, the usage of kaolin in paints, rubber, plastics, medicines, adhesives and cement sectors is significant because of its properties such as abrasion resistance, dimensional stability, and chemical inertness.

Also, characteristics such as insolubility in the paint system, medical purposes and high resistance to chemical attack, are expected to drive the market for kaolin through the years to come in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The global kaolin market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are BASF SE, SCR-Sibelco NV, EICL Ltd, Quarzwerke Gmbh and I-minerals Inc., among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Applications in Ceramics and Refractories

4.1.2 Growing Demand from Paper and Rubber Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Replacement by Other Subsitutes

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Rubber

5.1.2 Ceramics

5.1.3 Paper

5.1.4 Plastics

5.1.5 Paintings

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 France

5.2.3.4 Italy

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 EICL Ltd

6.4.3 I-Minerals Inc.

6.4.4 KaMin

6.4.5 Kaolin AD

6.4.6 Kerakaolin, PLC

6.4.7 Maoming Xingli Kaolin Co

6.4.8 Quarzwerke Gmbh

6.4.9 SCR-Sibelco NV

6.4.10 Thiele Kaolin Company



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand for Sanitary Ceramics

7.2 Other Opportunities



