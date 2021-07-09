Global Over the Top Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Over the Top (OTT) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Over the Top (OTT) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The OTT refers to the media service that facilitates the delivery of audio, video and digital media content over the internet. This content gets transmitted over various electronic devices, such as smartphones, smart televisions and other connected devices without requiring a multi-system operator for the distribution. This service offers unlimited data streaming and enables viewers to access content as per their convenience. Apart from this, OTT is also used for streaming music, live broadcasting, watching educational channels, advertising and communication.
The growing media and entertainment industry, along with the rising sales of smart computing devices across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, widespread adoption of OTT services and high-quality streaming content over devices, such as smartphones, laptops, smart televisions, computers and tablets, is further contributing to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used cables and satellite television sets, devices offering OTT media services provide higher portability, convenience, accessibility and connectivity.
Furthermore, the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) by OTT service providers is also providing a boost to the market growth. Service providers are increasingly utilizing advanced technologies to analyze users' preferences and offer them customized content. This improves the overall experience of the user, thus favoring the adoption rates of OTT. Additionally, significant developments in the communication infrastructure and increasing penetration of high-speed internet across emerging nations, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and increasing consumer expenditure on entertainment and related services, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global Over the Top (OTT) market to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Breakup by Component:
- Solution
- Services
Breakup by Platform Type:
- Smartphones
- Smart TV's
- Laptops Desktops and Tablets
- Gaming Consoles
- Set-Top Boxes
- Others
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Breakup by Content Type:
- Voice Over IP
- Text and Images
- Video
- Others
Breakup by Revenue Model:
- Subscription
- Procurement
- Rental
- Others
Breakup by Service Type:
- Consulting
- Installation and Maintenance
- Training and Support
- Managed Services
Breakup by Vertical:
- Media & Entertainment
- Education & Training
- Health & Fitness
- IT & Telecom
- E-Commerce
- BFSI
- Government
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amazon, Eros International, Facebook Inc., Google Inc., Hulu, IBM, Limelight Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Netflix, Nimbuzz, Star India, Tencent, Telstra, The Walt Disney Company, Yahoo!, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global Over the Top (OTT) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global Over the Top (OTT) market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the platform type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the content type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the revenue model?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global Over the Top (OTT) market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Over the Top (OTT) Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solution
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Platform Type
7.1 Smartphones
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Smart TV's
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Laptops Desktops and Tablets
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Gaming Consoles
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Set-Top Boxes
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
8.1 Cloud
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 On-Premise
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Content Type
9.1 Voice Over IP
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Text and Images
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Video
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Revenue Model
10.1 Subscription
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Procurement
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Rental
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Service Type
11.1 Consulting
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Installation and Maintenance
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Training and Support
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Managed Services
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Vertical
12.1 Media & Entertainment
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Education & Training
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Health & Fitness
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 IT & Telecom
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast
12.5 E-Commerce
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Forecast
12.6 BFSI
12.6.1 Market Trends
12.6.2 Market Forecast
12.7 Government
12.7.1 Market Trends
12.7.2 Market Forecast
12.8 Others
12.8.1 Market Trends
12.8.2 Market Forecast
13 Market Breakup by Region
14 SWOT Analysis
15 Value Chain Analysis
16 Porters Five Forces Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Amazon
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.1.3 Financials
17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.2 Eros International
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3 Facebook Inc.
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3.3 Financials
17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.4 Google Inc.
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4.3 Financials
17.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.5 Hulu
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6 IBM
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6.3 Financials
17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.7 Limelight Networks
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7.3 Financials
17.3.8 Microsoft Corporation
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8.3 Financials
17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.9 Netflix
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9.3 Financials
17.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.10 Nimbuzz
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.11 Star India
17.3.11.1 Company Overview
17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.12 Tencent
17.3.12.1 Company Overview
17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.12.3 Financials
17.3.13 Telstra
17.3.13.1 Company Overview
17.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.14 The Walt Disney Company
17.3.14.1 Company Overview
17.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.14.3 Financials
17.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.15 Yahoo!
17.3.15.1 Company Overview
17.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aircfq