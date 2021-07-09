Global Over the Top Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Over the Top (OTT) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Over the Top (OTT) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The OTT refers to the media service that facilitates the delivery of audio, video and digital media content over the internet. This content gets transmitted over various electronic devices, such as smartphones, smart televisions and other connected devices without requiring a multi-system operator for the distribution. This service offers unlimited data streaming and enables viewers to access content as per their convenience. Apart from this, OTT is also used for streaming music, live broadcasting, watching educational channels, advertising and communication.



The growing media and entertainment industry, along with the rising sales of smart computing devices across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, widespread adoption of OTT services and high-quality streaming content over devices, such as smartphones, laptops, smart televisions, computers and tablets, is further contributing to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used cables and satellite television sets, devices offering OTT media services provide higher portability, convenience, accessibility and connectivity.

Furthermore, the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) by OTT service providers is also providing a boost to the market growth. Service providers are increasingly utilizing advanced technologies to analyze users' preferences and offer them customized content. This improves the overall experience of the user, thus favoring the adoption rates of OTT. Additionally, significant developments in the communication infrastructure and increasing penetration of high-speed internet across emerging nations, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and increasing consumer expenditure on entertainment and related services, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global Over the Top (OTT) market to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Platform Type:

Smartphones

Smart TV's

Laptops Desktops and Tablets

Gaming Consoles

Set-Top Boxes

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premise

Breakup by Content Type:

Voice Over IP

Text and Images

Video

Others

Breakup by Revenue Model:

Subscription

Procurement

Rental

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Consulting

Installation and Maintenance

Training and Support

Managed Services

Breakup by Vertical:

Media & Entertainment

Education & Training

Health & Fitness

IT & Telecom

E-Commerce

BFSI

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amazon, Eros International, Facebook Inc., Google Inc., Hulu, IBM, Limelight Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Netflix, Nimbuzz, Star India, Tencent, Telstra, The Walt Disney Company, Yahoo!, etc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aircfq