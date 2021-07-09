OnMi Transdermal Patches Now Available on OneLavi.com

PALM BEACH, FL, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American consumers, who have difficulty or dislike swallowing pills, now have easy and effective transdermal patches from OnMi available at OneLavi.com.

“We are thrilled that OneLavi.com has chosen to offer OnMi patches to its consumers,” said Ryan McFarlane, COO of OnMi, a Miami-based health and wellness company. “We have developed an innovative patch delivery method that gives you vitamins and botanicals with zero fillers or additives, which now is available to consumers throughout the United States by visiting OneLavi.com.”

OnMi patches deliver vitamins and plant extracts without sugar and potentially harmful filler ingredients.

Forty percent of American adults have trouble swallowing pills.

“Our transdermal patches are as easy as peel, stick and enjoy,” McFarlane added.

OnMi also recently introduced its transdermal patches to approximately 50 buyers from large and small retail chains in the United States.

“These retailers realize that American consumers are more concerned than ever before about what they put into their bodies,” McFarlane said

McFarlane said retailers understand that OnMi’s patches, which only deliver the ingredients people want to take will appeal to today’s consumers.

The transdermal patch also allows the body to absorb the ingredients without gastric-intestinal acids diluting the effectiveness of the ingredients, which commonly happens when you take capsules or tablets.

OnMi has developed the following products that use a transdermal delivery system:

Vitamin is an easy way to get your daily essential vitamins, with no fillers or sugar.

is an easy way to get your daily essential vitamins, with no fillers or sugar. Crave-Less helps you say no to cravings with focus and energy.

helps you say no to cravings with focus and energy. Relax promotes relaxation and helps you manage everyday stress.

promotes relaxation and helps you manage everyday stress. Energy provides sustainable energy with a boost of antioxidants.

provides sustainable energy with a boost of antioxidants. Healthy Weight supports healthy weight maintenance along with a balanced diet and exercise.

supports healthy weight maintenance along with a balanced diet and exercise. Hangover boosts your body's ability to bounce back by replenishing essential vitamins plus guarana.

boosts your body's ability to bounce back by replenishing essential vitamins plus guarana. Sleep supports healthy sleep cycles and promotes quality rest.

OnMi products, which only contain plant-based ingredients and vitamins, are also Non-GMO, Hypoallergenic, Paraben Free, Dye Free, Gluten Free, and Latex Free.

