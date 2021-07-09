The global stain remover market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during 2021-2026

New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stain Remover Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103706/?utm_source=GNW





Over the years, the demand for stain remover products in the construction industry especially from residential and commercial spaces has grown and will continue to grow in the upcoming years. According to IBEF, in the APAC region especially in India, the Construction sector is expected to reach by US $1 trillion by 2030. The growing population, rising demand for public construction activities, and growing foreign investments in construction sectors are expected to fuel the growth of stain remover products during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the stain remover market during the forecast period:

• Growing Of Construction Industry

• Rising Demand for High-Quality Fabric Innovation

• Significant rise in E-Commerce Industry

• Increasing Penetration of Washing Machine



The report considers the present scenario of the stain remover market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



STAIN REMOVER MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global stain remover market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, distribution channel, end-user, geography. The liquid-based product generally works on the absorbing and dissolving principle. The product is used on certain types of wet and dry stains such as tea and coffee mark on clothes. Manufacturers are offering a variety of products to remove tough stains. For instance, the Vanish Oxi Action liquid a product by Reckitt Benckiser is one of the best liquid stain remover products in the world which works exceptionally well on tough marks and gaining high momentum among users.



The changing global consumption patterns are greatly influenced by marketing and distribution strategies. Offline channels accounted for the majority of the global stain remover market share. Specialty stores and online channels are expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years.



The rising activities in the residential sector such as the construction of houses, remodeling, and renovations of houses are supporting the growth of stain remover products. According to experts, the Residential sector gets to be normalized by 2021 across the world and the construction of new houses will support the growth of stain remover products. The rise in the construction of buildings and civic infrastructure will drive the stain remover market growth.



Segmented By Product Type

• Powder

• Liquid

• Bar

• Spray

• Other



Segmented By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



Segmented By End-User

• Residential

• Commercial

o Healthcare Facility

o Hospitality

o Textile Industry



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

Increasing populations, growing women participation in household making decisions, rising per capita income, construction activities, a large segment of middle-class people, rapid urbanization, growing textile, and hospitality industry are some of the key factors driving the stain remover market in the APAC region.



Segmented By Geography

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Indonesia

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Russia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The competitive scenario of the global stain remover market is intensifying with the presence of large number of players. Vendors, especially global players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing organic growth strategies such as product innovations and emerging companies to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market. Reckitt Benckiser, Proctor & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Clariant AG, and SC Johnson & Son Inc are the key players in the stain remover market.



Major Vendors

• Reckitt Benckiser

• Proctor & Gamble

• The Clorox Company

• Clariant AG

• SC Johnson & Son Inc



Other Prominent Vendors

• Biokleen

• Church & Dwight Company Inc

• Godrej Consumer Product Limited

• Henkel

• KAO Corporation

• Unilever

• Guangzhou Jiejia fine chemical factory

• Earth Friendly Products

• LG Household & Health Care Ltd

• Seventh Generation Inc

• Hangzhou Huiji Biotechnology Co. Ltd

• Hebei Nalixin Cleaning & Chemical Co. Ltd

• Unichem Cleaner & Hygiene Chemicals

• AayKay Detergent & Chemicals

• RX Marine International

• ChemDry

• MAAX Solution Inc

• Delta Carbona LP

• The Honest Company

• Buncha Farmers Inc

• Bissell

• Smith & Vandiver



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the stain remover market?

2. Which segment accounted for the largest stain remover market share?

3. Who are the key players in the stain remover market?

4. What are the factors driving the stain remover products market?

5. Which is the leading revenue-generating region for the stain remover market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103706/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________