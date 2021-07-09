Worldwide Drug Screening Laboratory Industry to 2026 - by Sample Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Screening Laboratory Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global drug screening laboratory market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global drug screening laboratory market to grow with a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on drug screening laboratory market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on drug screening laboratory market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global drug screening laboratory market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global drug screening laboratory market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Segment Covered



The global drug screening laboratory market is segmented on the basis of sample type, and end user.



The Global Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Sample Type

Urine Samples

Breath Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Hair Samples

Other

The Global Drug Screening Laboratory Market by End User

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Other

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Biorad Laboratories, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Express Diagnostics International Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

What does this Report Deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the drug screening laboratory market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the drug screening laboratory market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global drug screening laboratory market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Global Drug Screening Laboratory Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Drug Screening Laboratory Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Sample Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Drug Screening Laboratory Market



4. Drug Screening Laboratory Market Macro Indicator Analysis



7. Global Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Sample Type

7.1.2. North America Drug Screening Laboratory Market by End User

7.1.3. North America Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Sample Type

7.2.2. Europe Drug Screening Laboratory Market by End User

7.2.3. Europe Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Sample Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Drug Screening Laboratory Market by End User

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Sample Type

7.4.2. RoW Drug Screening Laboratory Market by End User

7.4.3. RoW Drug Screening Laboratory Market by Sub-region



