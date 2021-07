Insights on the Beard Grooming Products Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Type, Age Group, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beard Grooming Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global beard grooming products market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Beard grooming products refer to various facial hair growth and maintenance products. They are primarily used for brushing, controlling and promoting the healthy growth of beard and filling patches of thin facial hair. Beard growth is a genetically driven process and is impacted by the levels of testosterone and dihydrotestosterone (DHT) present in the body.



Some of the commonly used beard grooming products include beard oil, balm, shampoo, softener, gel and serum. Beard oil is a light-weight nutrient-rich solution that softens the hair and prevents rashes and itching on the skin. The balm contains natural oils, butter and waxes, which give it the necessary weight for beard styling and sculpting. The beard wash or shampoo removes the excess oil and grime that gets accumulated in the hair and thoroughly cleanse the face. These products are usually manufactured using carrier oils, artificial or natural fragrances and essential oils. They are also enriched with other nutrients, such as boron, biotin, zinc, magnesium and vitamin A, B, D and E for enhanced nourishment. Some products are fortified with a specialized minoxidil solution that is known to be beneficial for the growth of androgenic hair. Other products, such as beard comb, roller and scissors, are used for straightening the individual hair strands, activating dormant facial hair follicles and assisting in the absorption of the product by the skin. Over prolonged use, beard care products also hydrate the skin and aid in improving the texture of the hair that makes the beard easy to style. They also aid in maintaining the overall hygiene and physical appearance of the user.

Increased Awareness among Men for Personal Grooming Creating a Positive Outlook for the Market

With rapid urbanization and evolving style statements across the globe, there is an increasing awareness among consumers, especially men, for personal grooming. This represents one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Over the years, men have become more conscious regarding their looks and appearances and consequently, they are investing in high-quality apparel, indulging in physical activities to look much leaner and fitter and using innovative grooming products. Wearing a beard seems to elevate confidence in men and provides them with a more mature look. In order to achieve this, consumers are using innovative beard grooming products, such as shavers and razors that are equipped with basic to advanced styling features. They are also using oils, shampoos, gels and moisturizers to clean, brush and maintain the overall look of the beard. These products also assist in preventing the hair from looking flaky and dusty. Grooming professionals are innovating with the existing and traditional beard styles to develop novel and trendy styles that are more attractive to the young population. Such styles require specialized beard grooming tools and products, which are used for maintaining the shape and texture of the beard for an extended period.

Shifting Preference Toward Organic Product Variants to Favor the Market Growth

With the growing awareness regarding the risks associated with the use of synthetic chemicals and artificial ingredients in personal care products, beard grooming product manufacturers are increasingly using organic and natural raw material for the production of oils, shampoos and beard softeners. They are utilizing plant extracts, essential oils and herbal ingredients, such as argan, jojoba, almond, castor, avocado and coconut oil, aloe vera gel and coffee extracts. These natural ingredients minimize the risks of developing allergic reactions on the skin that might cause rashes, itching or bleeding. They also assist in improving the texture, smoothening and enhancing the sheen of the facial hair. For instance, shea butter is used for adding softness to the beard, beeswax is used for controlling and managing hair follicles or small hair patches and hemp seed is used for adding a pleasant fragrance to the beard. These products are also enriched with vitamins A, B, C and E, biotin, niacin, riboflavin, folic acid and saw palmetto. In line with this, product manufacturers are creating plant-based moisturizers that provide enhanced hydration to the skin and are free from sulphates and petroleum-based products. Organic beard grooming products are also compatible with all skin types and are not tested on animals to be made safe for human use. Furthermore, manufacturers are investing in extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop organic products with higher efficiency and long-lasting results.

Proliferation of Social Media Platforms and Premiumization of Products Contributing to the Market Growth

The market is further driven by the aggressive promotional activities by product manufacturers on various social media platforms. They are adopting highly effective digital marketing strategies to promote their brands and products. In line with this, millennials and generation X (Gen X) are considered to be among the largest consumers of beard grooming products and are highly influenced by the social media personalities. Product vendors are using innovative marketing strategies to promote these products through influential celebrities and sports personalities to reach and attract a broader consumer base. They are also utilizing aesthetically appealing and innovative packaging solutions to grab the attention of their target audience and provide them with an authentic and luxurious experience through high-quality and premium products. Furthermore, the development of online retail platforms and efficient delivery systems have also favored the market growth. These services have enabled consumers to place orders through their smartphones and laptops in the convenience of their homes. Moreover, they also allow product manufacturers and vendors to reach the consumers present in remote locations.

Increasing Preference for Beard Transplant Procedures

A beard transplant refers to a medical procedure that is conducted to reverse beard loss and thicken facial hair permanently. It involves the removal of tiny individual hair follicles from the back of the scalp and transplanted into any bald patches on the beard or sideburns. Even though the transplant is minimally invasive (MI), there might be some temporary side effects, such as swelling, ingrown hair, mild bruising, redness and sensitivity in the donor area. As a result, individuals use various beard grooming products post-operation to speed up the recovery, minimize discomfort and promote hair regrowth, which is further contributing to the market growth.



