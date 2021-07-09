The industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% during the period 2020–2026

New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982524/?utm_source=GNW

21% during the period 2020–2026.



With the expansion of healthcare facilities and expenditure, disinfectant products are expected to increase demand. The institutional & industrial sanitizers & disinfectants market is likely to witness rapid growth in the coming years. The rising awareness for personal hygiene and increasing focus to save the work environment in various geographies has propelled the demand for hygiene solutions, including sanitizers and disinfectants worldwide.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market during the forecast period:

• Spike In Demand Across Industry Post COVID-19

• Increasing Patient Base Due to Rise in Various Diseases

• Rising Number of Healthcare-Associated Infections

• High Demand for Product Innovation



The study considers the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



INDUSTRIAL & INSTITUTIONAL DISINFECTANTS & SANITIZERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The industrial & Institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, composition, end-user, distribution channel, geography. Spray hand sanitizers are a niche product segment preferred by selective customer segments across the market. Vendors promote their products across varied sizes, suitable for end-customers to carry along with them to gyms, fitness centers, and other facilities, subsequently providing a complete solution package for hand hygiene. Liquid hand sanitizers act more quickly (approximately 15 seconds). In comparison, gel-based hand sanitizers require close to 30 seconds to start reacting accordingly, and due to this, it is booming across the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market.



Ethyl alcohol-based hygiene solutions are witnessing high demand during the outbreak of novel coronavirus across the globe. Several governments have introduced a range of emergency instructions for vendors to cater to the staggering need for temporary hand hygiene solutions. To fulfill the huge demand, manufacturers of hygiene solutions seek to get alcohol from corns to surge the production. For instance, Allston Chemical Plant partnered with hospitals to provide hygiene solutions. According to the resources, the company has formulated things for its product line, including ethyl alcohol. The company has also discontinued its product line and made it available for hygiene solutions.



The growth in the food manufacturing setups is likely to boost the recurring demand for disinfectants and sanitizers. The food industry from the recent five years has grown by the rate close to 6% every year in the US, driving the growth of the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market share across the country. The fear of receiving infectious materials in packages resulting from chemical warfare has also boosted the demand for hygiene solutions in government offices worldwide.



Dealer & distributors are critical channels that constituted over 33% share in distributing the industrial & institutional (I&I) disinfectants & sanitizers products in 2020. For the European region, A.I.S.E., the association representing the European manufacturers of cleaning, hygiene, and disinfectant products, is an important sector in the fight against COVID-19 due to its portfolio of products and services.



Segmentation by Product

• Sanitizers

• Disinfectants



Segmentation by Composition

• Ethyl Alcohol

• Isopropyl Alcohol

• Quats

• Chlorine/Iodophor

• Others



Segmentation by End-User

• Healthcare

• Institutional

• Hospitality

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Automotive & Aerospace

• Metal & Fabric Manufacturing

• Laundry Care

• Others



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Wholesale Distributors / Stockists

• Direct Procurement

• Dealer & Distributors

• Drug Stores/ Pharmacies

• Mass Market Players

• Other Retail Stores



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

North America is one of the most developed regions with respect to economic stature, the standard of social living, and technological growth. The region, particularly in the US, has made numerous technological advances. The US is known as a technical innovator due to the emergence of gigantic online retailers, the development of worldwide social media applications, and the growth of the cloud. The highest share of the hygiene solution industry is anticipated in North America. The US is the largest market for the hygiene and sanitization industry in the world. Further, the distribution channels in the US have been growing at a rapid rate, which is denoted by the total sales published by the US Census Bureau Department of Commerce.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Vendors can alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence in the upcoming days. Companies must develop innovative technologies and remain abreast of the upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over their rivals. Many domestic players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period due to the push provided by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America, to gain more market share.



Key Vendors

• 3M

• Ecolab

• GOJO Industries

• Procter & Gamble

• Johnson & Johnson

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• The Unilever Group

• Vi-Jon



Other Prominent Vendors

• B.Braun

• Bath & Body Works

• BD

• Beitai Daily Chemical

• Best Sanitizers

• BODE Chemie

• Cantel Medical

• Cardinal Health

• CarrollCLEAN

• Chattem Chemicals

• Christeyns

• Cleenol

• CleanWell

• Colgate-Palmolive

• Diversey

• Dreumex

• Dynarex

• EcoHydra

• Edgewell Personal Care

• Fisher Scientific

• GAMA Healthcare

• Henkel

• Kimberly-Clark

• Kinnos

• Kutol

• Linkwell

• Lion

• Medline Industries

• Metrex

• Nice-Pak

• Pal International

• Parker Laboratories

• Safetec of America

• Sani Professional

• Schülke & Mayr

• S.C. Johnson & Sons

• STERIS

• Stryker

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• Unicharm

• UPS Hygiene

• Vectair Systems

• Whiteley

• Zoono



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market?

2. What is the COVID-19 impact on the hygiene products market?

3. Which end-user segment is the largest revenue-generating in the disinfectant & sanitizer market?

4. What is the North American industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market share?

5. Who are the key players in the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market?

