Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 24 0415
Settlement Date 07/14/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,470
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.339/2.750
Total Number of Bids Received 16
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,970
Total Number of Successful Bids 12
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 12
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.339/2.750
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.455/2.710
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.339/2.750
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.389/2.730
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.455/2.710
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.310/2.760
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.383/2.730
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.09