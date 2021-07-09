Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415

|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|Settlement Date
|07/14/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,470
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.339
|/
|2.750
|Total Number of Bids Received
|16
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,970
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|12
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|12
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.339
|/
|2.750
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.455
|/
|2.710
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.339
|/
|2.750
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.389
|/
|2.730
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.455
|/
|2.710
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.310
|/
|2.760
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.383
|/
|2.730
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.09
