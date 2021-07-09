New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Sequencing Reagents Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology, Application, Reagent Type, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103283/?utm_source=GNW

However, the dearth of skilled professionals hinders the market growth.

Sequencing reagents form an essential part of the sequencing reactions, which can be used across various other applications as well.Now, sequencing reagents is increasingly used in clinical practice, and over the next five years, genomic data from over 60 million patients is expected to be generated within healthcare.



Genomic sequencing is rapidly transitioning into clinical practice, and implementation into healthcare systems has been supported by substantial government investment, totaling over US$ 4 billion in at least 14 countries.These national genomic-medicine initiatives are driving transformative change under real-life conditions while simultaneously addressing barriers to implementation and gathering evidence for broader adoption, thereby driving the growth of the sequencing reagent market.



In addition, continuous funding by manufacturers and governments in the field of genomics is expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period.In the recent years, next generation sequencing price have declined substantially.



Owing to factors such as advances in the field of genomics and developments in different methods and strategies for sequencing, there is a notable decline in the cost of sequencing, which is propelling the market growth.

In North America, the US is adversely affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic.Across the various healthcare sectors, the effect of a pandemic can be felt, resulting in burden on the health care industry.



Scientists are collaborating to generate and share genomic sequence data information and apply it to disease diagnosis and control efforts.The US is increasing its ability to track the mutations of novel coronavirus with genomic sequencing as experts warned that new variants drive up number of cases and hospitalizations.



The sequencing of the genome can aid in the fight against COVID-19 and the newly emerging variants. All such developments would boost the growth of the North America sequencing reagents market.

The North America sequencing reagents market, by technology, is segmented into next generation sequencing, sanger sequencing, and third generation sequencing.The next generation sequencing segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



However, the sanger sequencing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The North America sequencing reagents market, by reagent type, is segmented into control kits, library kits, template kits, sequencing kits, and other reagent types. The sequencing kits segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the library kits segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The North America sequencing reagents market, by application, is segmented into agrigenomics and forensics, clinical investigation, oncology, reproductive health, and other applications.The oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



However, the clinical investigation segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the North America sequencing reagents market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users.The research institutes segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



Also, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America sequencing reagents market are American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), American Society of Human Genomics (ASCG), and World Health Organization (WHO).

