India Oxygen Concentrators Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Witness Robust Growth in FY2022 Due to the Sudden Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Oxygen Concentrators Market By Type (Portable v/s Stationary), By Technology, By Flow-rate, By Source, By Distribution Channel, By Offering, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Oxygen Concentrators Market stood at USD78.89 million in FY2021. The market is expected to witness robust growth in FY2022 due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The increase in the demand for medical oxygen and different oxygen therapy equipment for the treatment of COVID-19 patients is expected to foster the growth of oxygen concentrators market. Additionally, growing prevalence of various respiratory disorders such as COPD, Asthma, Lung Cancer, among others is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The India Oxygen Concentrators Market is segmented by type, technology, flow-rate, source, distribution channel, offering, application, end-user, region and company. Based on type, the market can be split into portable oxygen concentrator and stationary oxygen concentrator.

The portable oxygen concentrator segment dominated the market with a share of around 81.01% in FY2021 owing to the associated advantages such as ease of use, small size, portability, and increasing preference for portable concentrators. Additionally, advancements in these concentrators such as long battery life, miniaturization and integration of membrane technology is further expected to drive the segmental growth. Based on offering, the market can be bifurcated into rental and new sales.

The rental segment dominated the market till FY2021; however, the trend will change in the coming years. Earlier, oxygen concentrators were used by patients on oxygen support and in hospitals only. The patients on oxygen support normally took the concentrators on rental basis only. However, it has been witnessed that with lack of hospital beds and surge in COVID cases and widespread use of oxygen concentrators in COVID-19 treatment the trend has changed ever since the first quarter of FY2022.

People have started buying their own personal concentrators owing to the risk of spread of infection through the rental ones. This has also led to an increase in the prices of these concentrators and black marketing in the country.



The Indian market at present is being dominated by imports only with concentrators being imported from countries like China, United States, Mexico, Germany, among others.

A major part of these imports comes from China only. Either the concentrator is imported, or different parts and accessories of oxygen concentrators are being imported and assembled in India. However, the forecast period will witness emergence of several domestic players who will be manufacturing concentrators in India.

Also, the current shortage of oxygen and oxygen concentrators in the country due to surge of COVID-19 cases has led to many companies and organizations starting the development and tie-ups among the companies to start manufacturing of concentrators in India.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the India Oxygen Concentrators Market from FY2017 to FY2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the India Oxygen Concentrators Market from FY2022 to FY2027 and growth rate until FY2027.

To classify and forecast the India Oxygen Concentrators Market based on type, technology, flow-rate, source, distribution channel, offering, application, end-users, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the India Oxygen Concentrators Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the India Oxygen Concentrators Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the India Oxygen Concentrators Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the India Oxygen Concentrators Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the India Oxygen Concentrators Market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017 - FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022E

Forecast Period: FY2023F - FY2027F

Key Target Audience:

Oxygen Concentrators supplier/distributors/wholesalers, end-users, and other stakeholders

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers and COVID-Centers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to oxygen concentrators

Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope:



India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Type:

Portable

Stationary

India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Technology:

Continuous Flow

Pulse Flow

Continuous/Pulse Flow

India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Flow-rate:

0-5l/min

5-10l/min

Above 10l/min

India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Source:

Import

Domestic

India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Distribution Channel:

Wholesalers/ Distributors/ Suppliers

Online

Direct Sales

India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Offering:

Rental

New Sales

India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Application:

COPD

Lung Cancer

Asthma

COVID-19

Others

India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Care

Companies Mentioned

Philips India Limited

BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited

Nidek Medical India Pvt Ltd

Sanrai Med India Private Limited

GCE India Pvt. Ltd.

Kannu Impex (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Monarch Meditech

MediKart HealthCare Systems Pvt.Ltd.

Technocare Medisystems

GPC Medical Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4eq5v