Namaste Technologies Subsidiary CannMart Signs Master Distribution Agreement with Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

TORONTO, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is very pleased to announce that its subsidiary, CannMart Inc. has signed a Master Distribution Agreement with Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT”) (CSE: DOSE). As part of this agreement and subject to certain criteria, CannMart will be the exclusive distributor of their innovative RDT branded products across Canada including:



1. QuickStrip™, a 10 mg THC sublingual oral dissolving strip, infused with cannabis that is delivered quickly into the bloodstream bypassing first-pass metabolism resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient and;

2. QuickSips™, a 10 mg THC lined drinking straw that is 100% biodegradable made from sugarcane fibres which is easily used in hot or cold beverages lined with a precise dose that dissolves quickly and is taken up with your beverage in a few sips.

“We are excited to enter into this agreement with RDT to distribute their innovative cannabis products,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. “As we continue to build a wide spectrum of cannabis products that offer both traditional and newer delivery platforms, and we are pleased to be entering a new category with the addition of the QuickStrip™ and QuickSips™ line of products. CannMart continues to rapidly increase its SKU count which now stands at approximately 700 and receives a record number of requests from vendors across North America to list their products onto our innovative marketplace platform. We are confident this will be a successful partnership with RDT and we look forward to achieving our growth objectives.”

“Roilty” Brand Vape Carts First Purchase Orders:

CannMart is pleased to announce that it has received its first purchase orders from the provinces of Manitoba, and Saskatechewan for its 2.0 consumer-focused, recreational house brand “Roilty” Concentrates. Under the “Roilty'' brand, we will launch new products such as distillate vapes followed by live resin, shatter, crumble and wax in the coming quarters and with many more provinces across Canada. The distillate vapes will be manufactured in bulk by a third party to be packaged at the CannMart facility. This will be a great step to get products into the market as the CannMart Labs team dials in its processes for new and exciting 2.0 products coming in the near future. “Roilty” will be positioned as a premium, accessible and legacy inspired brand. This launch of the “Roilty” Concentrate Vapes is in conjunction with July 10th (“710” / “OIL”) International Oil Day.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp:

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian life sciences company providing innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™ choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry — including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. RDT is committed to continually create innovative solutions for humans, animals, and plants.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies is a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products. At CannMart.com, the Company provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators and US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories. The Company also distributes licensed and in-house branded cannabis and cannabis derived products in Canada through a number of provincial government control boards and retailing bodies and facilitates licensed cannabis retailer sales online in Saskatchewan. Namaste’s global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

