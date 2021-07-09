Global $32.63 Bn Diagnostic Imaging Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diagnostic Imaging Market By Product Type ( Architecture (Open/Closed), By Field Strength (High and Very-High Field MRI Systems)) By Systems, By Portability, By Application, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Diagnostic Imaging Market was valued USD32.631 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow to grow at CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period.

Diagnostic imaging is the visualization of body organs for timely and early diagnosis and treatment. The market is expected to grow on the back of the rising geriatric population in the world. In this era, the technology and medical sciences sectors have joined hands to help people get better treatments with the help of Ultrasound, X-Rays, MRI, Mammographs, etc.



Looking at the utility of diagnostic imaging, governments in all regions have now initiated funding for such types of medical devices, which is also a driving factor for this market. However, cost expensiveness and high maintenance can be a hurdle in the growth of the market.



The Global Diagnostic Imaging Market is segmented on the basis of product type, systems, portability, applications, end-users and region. The System segment is segregated into Ultrasound Systems, Nuclear Imaging Systems, X-Ray Imaging Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Systems, Mammography Systems and Fluoroscopy. In 2020, X-Ray systems accounted for the largest share due to the rising cases of chronic diseases which require analog or digital X-Ray for diagnosis.



In terms of regional analysis, the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The majority of diagnostic imaging based companies are present in the North America region contributing to the largest share in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness the highest growth rate in the coming future due to the rising awareness pertaining to the increasing use of diagnostic imaging in budding economies like India and China.



Among all the regions, North America is expected to dominate the market through 2026. This can be attributed to the rising health awareness among the population and increasing disease prevalence in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to rising geriatric population, disease prevalence as well as and government initiatives.



Major players operating in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market include

Roche

Phillips Healthcare

Abbott

Danaher

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Canon

ThermoFisher Scientific

Fujifilm

Biomerieux

Sysmex

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

OBD

Bio Rad

Hologic

Konica Minolta

Grifols

DiaSorin

Varex Imaging

Exact Sciences

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

