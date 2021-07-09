New Program at Husson University for Students Who Want to Become Environmental Law Enforcement Professionals

BANGOR, MAIN, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University announced today that it is launching a new certificate program in conservation law enforcement. Live on-campus classes for this new certificate program will begin on August 30 as part of the upcoming Fall 2021 semester.

“Our university’s reputation as a leading educator of law enforcement professionals is well established,” said John Michaud, director of Husson’s School of Legal Studies. “Expanding our offerings to include this certificate program builds on the solid legal and criminal justice education already available to students here at Husson. Individuals who earn this certificate will be well prepared for careers in environmental protection since they’ll learn from faculty members who have both academic expertise and professional experience in their discipline.”

One of these faculty members is Assistant Professor Lori Perez. Prior to joining Husson University, Perez was a faculty member and the chair of the conservation law enforcement (CLE) program at Unity College. She also worked for the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) as a federal wildlife officer stationed in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Maine.

Perez feels that the program at Husson offers distinct advantages for students. "This certificate is a great opportunity for students who are interested in protecting the natural resources and want to become a state game warden, national park ranger, marine patrol officer, U.S. Forest Service ranger or federal wildlife officer, to name a few.”

Students who earn a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice with a Certificate in conservation law enforcement can also apply to attend the Maine Criminal Justice Academy as a tuition student while attending Husson University. This is beneficial for graduates interested in employment opportunities with the Maine State Warden Service or other law enforcement agencies.

The certificate program includes courses that cover law enforcement, wildlife and marine law; environmental resource conservation; and plant and animal ecology. Students who complete both the bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and the conservation law certificate will be well prepared to protect our nation’s natural heritage as trained professionals who can help prevent crimes affecting our environment.

“The addition of this certificate credential to an existing criminal justice degree gives students the knowledge employers are looking for in environmental law enforcement professionals,” said Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, SHRM-SCP, dean of the College of Business and the New England School of Communications (NESCom). “Taking the time necessary to become knowledgeable about the issues and challenges associated with protecting natural ecosystems also shows employers that students are serious and committed to this career field.”

Husson University welcomes students who appreciate the value of live classroom instruction from discontinued or online programs offered by other accredited colleges and universities. Individuals who have completed some college coursework from accredited institutions have the opportunity to reduce the cost of this certificate program by applying for transfer credit. Students and working professionals interested in applying for undergraduate transfer credits earned at other colleges should contact Transfer Admissions by calling 207.941.7024 or emailing Stephanie Cadwell, the associate director of transfer admissions, at cadwells@husson.edu.

Anyone interested in learning more about Husson University’s new Certificate in conservation law enforcement can visit Husson.edu/college-of-business/certificates, email Assistant Professor Lori Perez at perezl@husson.edu or call her at 207.941.7610. Individuals interested in applying, should contact Husson University Admissions at admit@husson.edu or call 207.941.7000.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

Attachments