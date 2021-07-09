New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Application and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103280/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and lifestyle-related diseases, and rising product launches and development for data management. However, the high cost of point-of-care data management systems hinders the market growth.

Point-of-care (POC) data management software is a platform used in various critical care settings in the hospital, such as intensive care unit (ICU), operating room (OR), and emergency department (ED).It facilitates the patients’ health data management and analysis.



Factors such as the increasing number of contagious diseases; rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as cardiac diseases and diabetes; and growing demand for quick services drive the need for POC data management software.For instance, according to International Diabetes Federation in 2019, ~ 463 million adults (20–79 years) are suffering from diabetes; by 2045 the count will rise to 700 million across the globe.



Moreover, the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, such as HIV, is another major public health issue.Thus, the factors mentioned above are likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Also, the growth of the North America point-of-care data management software market is likely to proceed with the help of the introduction of new products into the market, which aim to deliver inexpensive care at the facilities located at the closest-possible distances from the patients’ location. New technologies or products are being refined and improved to deliver easier-to-use devices with incremental improvements in analytical performance. Such advancements in newly launched devices would propel the overall market growth during the forecast period.

North America has been witnessing the growing number of COVID-19 cases since its outbreak.The outbreak placed a significant burden on healthcare systems worldwide that are straining to handle the infected patients requiring life-saving treatment.



Moreover, in March 2020, the US FDA issued emergency use authorization for the first POC test for diagnosing COVID-19.In addition to high- and moderate-complexity laboratories, the rapid molecular test can be used in specific patient-care settings.



Thus, the rising number of COVID-19 cases and growing demand for POC testing propel the demand for POC data management software.

The North America point-of-care data management software market, based on application, is segmented into infectious disease devices, glucose monitoring, coagulation monitoring, urinalysis, cardiometabolic monitoring, cancer markers, and hematology.In 2019, the glucose monitoring product segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the cancer markers segment would register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The North America point-of-care data management software market, based on end user, is segmented into hospitals/critical care units, diagnostic centres, and clinics/outpatient.In 2019, the hospitals/critical care units segment held the largest share of the market.



The market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America point-of-care data management software market are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

