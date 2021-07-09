New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103279/?utm_source=GNW

The market growth is attributed to the factors such as increasing medication errors and rising demand for upgraded healthcare services. However, the problems associated with automated dispensing systems like excessive use of overrides in cabinets and allergic reactions to patients is expected to be restrain the market growth.

The pharmacy automation involves the mechanization of tasks and processes performed in pharmacy or other health care settings.The objective is to reduce errors in medical prescriptions and optimize patient safety.



A medication error involves inappropriate and ineffective medication dispensing that has a potential to harm the patient.A few common medication errors are dispensing a wrong drug, dispensing incorrect quantity of a drug, dispensing wrong drug strength, and omission of items.



Every year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) receives over 100,000 reports that are associated with medication errors.In a hurry to complete their duties, healthcare professionals sometimes develop a lapse of judgment, which leads to a medication error.



Another major cause of medication error is distortion. Distortions can cause due to poor writing, abbreviations use, misunderstood symbols, or improper translation. Thus, the increasing number of medication errors is likely to boost the adoption of pharmacy automation equipment in coming years. Moreover, tools such as automated medication dispensing systems helps pharmacy and nursing staff perform their jobs efficiently without compromising on patient safety or care quality. Hence, increasing demand for upgraded healthcare services owing to surging geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases would drive the growth of the North America pharmacy automation equipment market during the forecast period.

North America has been witnessing a growing number of COVID-19 confirmed cases since its outbreak.The North America pharmacy automation equipment market is experiencing a positive impact of the outbreak due to the increasing infection rate from the healthcare workers to the patients and the rising demand for medications across the region.



Therefore, the healthcare facilities and pharmacies are preferring automated systems to reduce the spread of the virus.There has also been an increasing demand for prescription drugs sale that has been increasing rapidly, which is creating an opportunity to adapt the pharmacy automation systems to reduce the infection rate.



Thus, the rising need to minimize medication errors and the decentralization of pharmacies equipment to manage the outbreak drive the market growth.

The North America pharmacy automation equipment market, by type, is segmented into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging & labeling systems, automated storage & retrieval systems, automated compounding devices, and tabletop tablet counters. The automated medication dispensing systems segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the automated compounding devices segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the North America pharmacy automation equipment market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others. The hospital pharmacy segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the retail pharmacy segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America pharmacy automation equipment market are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP).

