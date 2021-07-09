Global $25+ Billion Civil and Defence Helicopter Market to 2026: Increasing Interest Toward Aerial Sightseeing and Increased Defense Budget

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Civil and Defence Helicopter Market (Value, Units) - Analysis By Application Type, Point of Sale (OEM, MRO), Weight, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Civil and Defence Helicopter Market, valued at USD 25.2 billion in the year 2020 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing demand for military helicopters and increased demand for light weight helicopters.

Additionally, increasing interest toward aerial sightseeing and increased defense budget in developing countries will drive the Civil and Defence Helicopter Market value in the near future.



Among the Application Type in the Civil and Defence Helicopter Market (Civil & Commerce and Defence), Civil & commerce is globally popular because it operates helicopter in wide range of applications and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. Also, it is can be used directly by customers as well, which will drive the market.



Among the Point of Sale of the Civil and Defence Helicopter Market (OEMs and MRO), OEMs holds large share and dominates Civil and Defence Helicopter industry globally and is expected to keep growing rapidly in the forecast period. The rising demand for new technologies is resulting in OEMs manufacturing more advanced helicopters which will be driving the demand in future.



Among the Weight of the Civil and Defence Helicopter Market (Light, Medium and heavy), Heavy helicopter is largely popular in Civil and Defence Helicopter market globally as it is used widely in military and civil applications and is expected to keep growing rapidly in the forecast period.

Also, the rising demand of light helicopter will grow in future. The American market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The high adoption of helicopters in every sector and presence of leading companies in region are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Key Target Audience

Helicopter OEMs and MROs

Government Agencies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2 Strategic Recommendations



3 Global Civil and Defence Helicopter Market: Product Outlook



4 Global Civil and Defence Helicopter Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Civil and Defence Helicopter Market

4.4 Global Economic and Industrial Statistics



5 Global Civil and Defence Helicopter Market Segmentation - By Application Type, Point of Sale, Weight

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Civil and Defence Helicopter Market: By Application Type

5.1.1 Civil and Commerce- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.1.1 Civil and Commerce Sub segment - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 Defence- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2.1 Defence Sub segment - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Civil and Defence Helicopter Market: by Point of Sale

5.2.1 OEMs- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 MRO - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Civil and Defence Helicopter Market: by Weight

5.3.1 Light - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.2 Medium - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.3 Heavy - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6 Global Civil and Defence Helicopter Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Civil and Defence Helicopter Market: by Region



7 America Civil and Defence Helicopter Market: Segmentation By Application Type, Point of Sale, Weight (2016-2026)



8 Europe Civil and Defence Helicopter Market: Segmentation By Application Type, Point of Sale, Weight (2016-2026)



9 Asia Pacific Civil and Defence Helicopter Market: Segmentation By Application Type, Point of Sale, Weight (2016-2026)



10 Global Civil and Defence Helicopter Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11 Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness by Application Type, 2026

11.2 Market Attractiveness by Civil and Commerce Sub Segment, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness by Defence Sub Segment, 2026

11.4 Market Attractiveness by Point of Sale, 2026

11.5 Market Attractiveness by Weight, 2026

11.6 Market Attractiveness by Region, 2026



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2 Market Share Analysis



13 Company Analysis

Airbus SE

Textron Inc.

Boeing

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Russian Helicopters

Leonardo S.p.A.

Honeywell

Safran S.A.

MD Helicopters

Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation (CAIC)

Meggitt

