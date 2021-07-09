Global Blockchain Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Accenture, Deloitte, Fundchain, Global Blockchain Business Council, Intel, Japan Exchange Group, and Tata Consultancy Services

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blockchain Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blockchain market should reach $56.7 billion by 2026 from $6.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on organization size, component, provider, type, industry and geography. The report provides an overview of the global blockchain market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021-2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of blockchain solution providers.
The report covers the market for blockchain with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for blockchain in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.
The scope of the study includes blockchain development platform and associated services as well as services associated with the platform. However, cryptocurrency wallets and mobile applications developed in the blockchain platform, predeveloped blockchain applications and physical services have been excluded from the study.
The Report Includes
- A brief overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for blockchain technologies within the ecosystem
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, market estimation for 2021-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the progress of the global blockchain market
- Evaluation of current market size and market forecast for global blockchain market, and corresponding market share analysis by organization size, component, provider, technology type, end-use industry and geographic region
- Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Australia, Japan, China and Singapore, etc.
- Patent analysis for blockchain technologies, along with the number of total patents awarded and applications received by each category
- Assessment of COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global blockchain technology market
- Insight into recent industry activities, competitive landscape of key players operating within the global blockchain market, and their strategic analysis
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Accenture PLC, Deloitte, Fundchain, Global Blockchain Business Council, Intel Corp., Japan Exchange Group, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Blockchain: Market Overview
- Introduction
- Technologies in Blockchain
- Advantages of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology
- Evolution of Blockchain Technology
- Origin of Blockchain
- Development of Blockchain
- Market Overview
- Growing Adoption of Blockchain Technology
- Data Mishandling Issues in the BFSI Sector
- Market Dynamics
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Blockchain Market
- Implementation of Blockchain Technology
- Phase 1: Strategy (Identify and Set Goals)
- Phase 2: Developing Proof of Concept (POC)
- Phase 3: Build and Trial
- Phase 4: Rollout and Observe
- Patent Analysis
- Recently Granted Key Patents
- Blockchain Provider Ecosystem
- Blockchain Solution Providers
- Blockchain Tools and Software Providers
- Blockchain Platforms and Frameworks
- Academia Regulators and Nonprofit
- Some Blockchain-Related Use Cases/Applications
- Smart Contract Use Cases
- IoT Use Cases
- Money Transfer Use Cases
- Healthcare Use Cases
- Personal Identity Security Use Cases
- Logistics Use Cases
- Government Use Cases
- Media Use Cases
- Regulatory Structure
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Introduction
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component
- Platform
- Services
- Technology Advisory and Consulting Services
- Development and Integration Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Provider
- Application Providers
- Middleware Providers
- Infrastructure Providers
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Public Blockchain
- Private Blockchain
- Hybrid Blockchains
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry
- Banking and Financial Services
- Cross-Border Payments
- Stock Exchange and Trading
- Smart Contract
- Trade Finance
- Digital Identity Information
- Syndicate Lending
- Accounting, Bookkeeping and Audits
- Credit Reports
- Hedge Funds
- Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Transfers
- Government
- Voting
- Payments
- Identity Management
- Smart Contracts
- Asset Registry
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Inventory Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Payments
- Loyalty and Rewards
- Customer Identity Management
- Smart Contracts
- Energy and Utilities
- Grid Management
- Smart Meters
- Tokenization of Carbon Credits
- Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management
- Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading
- Financing Energy Access
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Electronic Medical Record Data Management
- Healthcare Data Protection
- Personal Health Record Data Management
- Point-of-Care Genomics
- Blockchain for EHR Data Management
- Impeding Counterfeit Drugs
- Clinical Research and Data Management
- Health Supply Chain Management
- Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)
- IT and Telecom
- Identity Management
- OSS/BSS Processes Management
- Connectivity Provisioning
- Payments and Smart Contracts
- Roaming and Settlements
- Phone Theft Prevention
- Number Portability
- Insurance
- Fraud Detection
- Claim Management and Policy-Making Processes
- On-Demand Insurance
- Peer-to-Peer Insurance Model
- Payments and Smart Contracts
- Media, Advertising and Entertainment
- Blockchain-Based Payment Model
- Content Aggregation
- Royal Distribution
- Licensing and Rights Management
- Smart Contracts
- Content Security
- Online Gaming
- Manufacturing
- Logistic and Supply Chain Management
- Counterfeit Detection and Product Provenance
- Business Process Automation
- Real-Time Asset Tracking and Management
- Sensitive Data Security
- Predictive Maintenance
- Reducing Cyberattacks and System Failures
- Agriculture and Food
- Agriculture Insurance
- Smart Agriculture
- Food Chain Supply
- E-Commerce and Trading of Agriculture Products
- Inventory Management
- Payment and Settlements
- Smart Contracts
- Transportation and Logistics
- Payments and Invoicing
- Dispute Settlement
- Freight Tracking
- Inventory Tracking
- Mobility Solutions
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Total Global Value by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Top Companies
- Strategic Analysis
- Key Product Launches and Developments
- Key Collaborations and Partnerships
- Key Acquisitions and Expansions
- Consortium/Alliance/Association
- Bankchain
- Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiative (B3I)
- Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA)
- Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (Fisco)
- Fundchain
- Global Blockchain Business Council
- Hyperledger Consortium
- International Securities Association For Institutional Trade Communication (Isitc Europe)
- Japan Exchange Group (JPX)
- Marco Polo Network
- R3
- We.Trade
- Blockchain Service/Infrastructure/Platform Providers
- Accenture Plc
- Amazon.Com Inc.
- ANT Financial Services Co., Ltd.
- Axoni
- Bigchaindb
- Bitfury Honding B.V.
- Blockcypher
- Chain Inc.
- Consensys
- Deloitte
- Dentacoin B.V.
- Digital Assets Holding Llc
- Factom Inc.
- Guardtime
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM
- Infosys Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Intellectsoft Llc
- Ixledger
- Microsoft Corp.
- NTT Data
- Oracle Corp.
- Ripple Labs Inc.
- SAP SE
- Solve.Care Foundation Ou
- Stratis
- Symbiont
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd.
