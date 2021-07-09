New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Patient Registry Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Software ; Database ; Type of Registry ; Mode of Delivery ; and Pricing Model" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103276/?utm_source=GNW

Clinical registries capture broad-scope data by using a mixture of manual and automated methods. According to a survey by American Medical Association, published in the Journal for Electronic Health Data and Methods in 2018, the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid used approx. 70% data of over 50 specialty clinical registries in the US for measuring the quality of clinical care through patient registries. Further, in 2016, the National Quality Registry Network (NQRN) ruled out a list of registries based on publicly available sources. These registries focus on aspects such as quality improvement, population management benchmarking, comparative effective research (CER), family medicine, lung cancer screening, interventional radiology, and metabolic and bariatric surgery. The availability of free license for patient registries increases their adoption in healthcare centers. The US boasts a few of the outstanding clinical registries that offer a competitive advantage to the country over other countries in North America, as well as over a few countries in the world. A few of these registries include the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry, American College of Cardiology’s CathPCI Registry, and National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance Epidemiology and End Results database. The launch of such constructive programs ultimately drives the adoption of patient registry software. The availability of many disease registries helps doctors and other clinical professionals identify and compare all available practices, followed by adopting the best one; this process uplifts the performance of this healthcare sector, thereby bolstering the adoption of patient registry software in North America.

The North America patient registry software market is segmented on the bases of software, database, type of registry, mode of delivery, and pricing model.By software, the integrated software segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019.



The market growth for this segment is attributed to the abilities of integrated software to facilitate informed decision-making, confer appropriate scale-up, handle modern day software solutions, and manage application program interface. Moreover, integrated software solutions eliminate the need for purchasing separate hardware components as they can be integrated with the existing computer systems, which makes them more cost-effective and user-friendly.

The effectiveness of patient registry software to gather and analyze patient data is expected to have constructive impact on the adoption of patient registry software in North America.Moreover, most of the market players, research centers, and academic institutions are focusing on the adoption of patient registries with an aim to streamline the patient data collection and analysis.



In February 2021, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) announced strategic partnership with Ciitizen, a significant player in digital health solution, to study the relation between covid-19 and vaccination among blood cancer patients.The institution launched LLS National Patient Registry to gather the data of blood cancer patients for the study.



Also, in April 2020, the American Heart Association announced the development of a novel patient registry to collect data, which will help the researchers to understand co-relation between covid-19, cardiovascular diseases, and related treatment protocols.Moreover, in July 2020, Oracle and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) established a patient data registry to gather COVID-19 patients’ data.



The partnership has termed this platform as COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN). In addition, in April 2020, IQVIA Inc. announced the launch of a broad and open patient registry platform for advanced understanding and research of COVID-19. These developments are likely to have a constructive impact on the North America patient registry software market during and post-pandemic period.

The overall North America patient registry software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America patient registry software market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America patient registry software market. IQVIA Inc., FIGmd Inc., Medstreaming, Open Text Corporation, Evado Clinical, LUMEDX, CEDARON, IBM Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, and Dacima Software Inc are among the players operating in the market.

