The organic wheat derivatives market in North America is expected to grow to US$ 3,35,351.30 thousand by 2028 from US$ 2,49,301.32 thousand in 2021

With growing emphasis on health, along with increasing focus on consumption of natural food ingredients, the demand for organic wheat derivatives has gone up steadily. Organic form of wheat derivatives is perceived to be a nutritious alternative and support several application bases owing to its properties. Organic form of wheat starch is derived from the processed endosperm of wheat grown organically. It is obtained by removing the protein from wheat flour. Wheat starch has gained importance in the food & beverages industry. It is treated as an essential ingredient, which is used in the preparation of various food products, due to its superior gelling, stabilizing, and thickening properties. When used in food, wheat starch assists with texture, viscosity, gel formulation, binding, and moisture retention. It is mainly employed as a thickening agent in the food industry. Wheat starch thickens the food through retrogradation and gelatinization. Similarly, organic form of vital wheat gluten is known for its visco-elasticity and binding capabilities. It also provides better water absorption and enhanced resistance in food items such as puff and frozen pastries, along with cohesion for meat preparations. The organic wheat-based maltodextrin helps to enhance body and mouthfeel and promotes minimal osmolality and restricted release of energy. It is also known for viscosity and stabilizing properties. It also helps improve texture and enhance film forming abilities. All these properties make it ideal to be used in sports, health or meal replacement drinks, and infant formula, along with preparation of hard candies and other such products. Likewise, organic wheat glucose syrup helps minimize sweetness, offers better elasticity, provides texture and tenderness, promotes solid formulation, and helps reduce syneresis. Therefore, it is used in various application bases. It is quite evident that the organic wheat derivatives such as organic wheat starch, organic wheat gluten, organic maltodextrin, and organic glucose and maltose syrup portray several multifunctional properties, which makes them ideal for food and several other application bases.

The US has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to Canada and Mexico.This is negatively impacting the food & beverages industry in the region as the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affects the supply and distribution chain.



The ongoing pandemic has drastically altered the status of the organic wheat derivatives industry and has negatively impacted the growth of the market.The COVID-19 outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage.



The disruptive value chain has had a negative impact on raw material supply, which, in turn, is impacting the growth of the organic wheat derivatives market. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for organic wheat derivatives is expected to rise worldwide.

Based on type, the organic wheat derivatives market is segment into starch, gluten, maltodextrin, and others.Starch segment led the organic wheat derivatives market in 2020.



Organic wheat starch is a polysaccharide established from amylose and amylopectin and it consists of the carbohydrate fraction of wheat flour of premium quality.Its unique characteristics make the product useful in several industrial segments, such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and animal feed to name a few.



Organic wheat starch has diverse use in the food & beverages industry.Food starches are majorly added to stabilize or thicken products such as sauces, soups, puddings, salad dressings, pie fillings, and several baking applications.



Native organic wheat starch is also a plant-based component used in foods extracted from wheat. It is a white to off-white powder with a neutral smell and taste. it has an energy value of 4kcal/g (like all other carbohydrates). Native wheat starch is used in a variety of food products and beverages to thicken custards, cookies, sauces, and instant foods. Moreover, it can also be used for binding and moisture retention as an emulsifier, a stabilizer, and a clouding and glazing agent. Modified versions of organic starch are also frequently used in foods with a low ph. When used in food, organic wheat starch assists with gel formation, viscosity, adhesion, texture, moisture retention, binding and can be used as a fat substitute. It further works as a stabilizer, clouding, emulsifier, or glazing agent. Due to their safety, biodegradability, low cost, and specific technical properties such as gelling, thickening, fat mimicking, and film-forming render organic wheat starch derivatives a lucrative option for various application industries.

The North America organic wheat derivatives market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America organic wheat derivatives market with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America organic wheat derivatives market. Cargill, Incorporated; ETEA S.R.L.; The Archer Daniels Midland Company; AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG; Manildra Group; Ulrick & Short Limited; and Tate & Lyle PLC are among the leading companies in the North America organic wheat derivatives market.

