First Quantum Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2021 Results

Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA

TORONTO, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:

   Toll-free North America:        1-800-952-5114
   Toronto Local and International:      416-406-0743
   Toll-free UK:      00-80042228835
   Passcode:       7903230#
           
   Webcast:        www.first-quantum.com

Conference call replay:

   Toll-free North America:       1-800-408-3053
   Toronto Local and International:      905-694-9451
   Passcode:      3301666#

The conference call replay will be available from July 28, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on August 11, 2021.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Ryan MacWilliam, Director, Business Development and Investor Relations
(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


