Global Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2027

New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032551/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reverse Osmosis Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Filtration Methods segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

- The Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

- Distillation Systems Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR

- In the global Distillation Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$994.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

3M Company

Best Water Technology AG

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Culligan International

Danaher Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Pentair plc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032551/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Reverse Osmosis

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Reverse Osmosis Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Reverse Osmosis Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Filtration Methods

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Filtration Methods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Filtration Methods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Distillation

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Distillation Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Distillation Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Water Softeners

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Water Softeners by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Softeners by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Disinfection

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Disinfection Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Disinfection Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Residential

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Non-Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis

Systems, Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water

Softeners, Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis Systems,

Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water Softeners,

Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Reverse Osmosis Systems, Filtration Methods,

Distillation Systems, Water Softeners, Disinfection Systems and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Non-Residential and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis

Systems, Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water

Softeners, Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis Systems,

Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water Softeners,

Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Reverse Osmosis Systems, Filtration Methods,

Distillation Systems, Water Softeners, Disinfection Systems and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Non-Residential and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis

Systems, Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water

Softeners, Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis Systems,

Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water Softeners,

Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Reverse Osmosis Systems, Filtration Methods,

Distillation Systems, Water Softeners, Disinfection Systems and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Non-Residential and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis

Systems, Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water

Softeners, Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis Systems,

Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water Softeners,

Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Reverse Osmosis Systems, Filtration Methods,

Distillation Systems, Water Softeners, Disinfection Systems and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Non-Residential and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis

Systems, Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water

Softeners, Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis Systems,

Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water Softeners,

Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Reverse Osmosis Systems, Filtration Methods,

Distillation Systems, Water Softeners, Disinfection Systems and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Non-Residential and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis

Systems, Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water

Softeners, Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis Systems,

Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water Softeners,

Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Reverse Osmosis Systems, Filtration Methods,

Distillation Systems, Water Softeners, Disinfection Systems and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Non-Residential and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis

Systems, Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water

Softeners, Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis Systems,

Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water Softeners,

Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Reverse Osmosis Systems, Filtration Methods,

Distillation Systems, Water Softeners, Disinfection Systems and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Non-Residential and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis

Systems, Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water

Softeners, Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis Systems,

Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water Softeners,

Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Reverse Osmosis Systems, Filtration Methods,

Distillation Systems, Water Softeners, Disinfection Systems and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Non-Residential and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis Systems,

Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water Softeners,

Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Point of Entry Water Treatment

Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis Systems, Filtration

Methods, Distillation Systems, Water Softeners, Disinfection

Systems and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Reverse Osmosis Systems, Filtration Methods,

Distillation Systems, Water Softeners, Disinfection Systems and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Point of Entry Water Treatment

Systems by Application - Non-Residential and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Non-Residential and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis

Systems, Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water

Softeners, Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis Systems,

Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water Softeners,

Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Reverse Osmosis Systems, Filtration Methods,

Distillation Systems, Water Softeners, Disinfection Systems and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Non-Residential and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis

Systems, Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water

Softeners, Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis Systems,

Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water Softeners,

Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Reverse Osmosis Systems, Filtration Methods,

Distillation Systems, Water Softeners, Disinfection Systems and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Non-Residential and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Point of

Entry Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis

Systems, Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water

Softeners, Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis

Systems, Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water

Softeners, Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Reverse Osmosis Systems, Filtration Methods,

Distillation Systems, Water Softeners, Disinfection Systems and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Point

of Entry Water Treatment Systems by Application -

Non-Residential and Residential - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Point of

Entry Water Treatment Systems by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Residential and Residential

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Point of

Entry Water Treatment Systems by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Point of

Entry Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis

Systems, Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water

Softeners, Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis

Systems, Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water

Softeners, Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Reverse Osmosis Systems, Filtration Methods,

Distillation Systems, Water Softeners, Disinfection Systems and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Point of

Entry Water Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Non-Residential and Residential for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Point of

Entry Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis

Systems, Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water

Softeners, Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Technology - Reverse Osmosis Systems,

Filtration Methods, Distillation Systems, Water Softeners,

Disinfection Systems and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Reverse Osmosis Systems, Filtration Methods,

Distillation Systems, Water Softeners, Disinfection Systems and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Point of

Entry Water Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Point of Entry Water

Treatment Systems by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Non-Residential and Residential for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032551/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________