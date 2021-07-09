Global Pneumatic Tube Systems Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027

New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pneumatic Tube Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032548/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Multiline System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single-Line System segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $533.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
- The Pneumatic Tube Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$533.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$617.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
- Point-to-Point System Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
- In the global Point-to-Point System segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$263.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$350.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$391.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -
- Aerocom Systems
- Airlink International
- Air-Log
- Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems
- Eagle Pneumatic
- Hamilton Security
- Hanazeder Electronic
- Hanter Ingenjörsteknik
- Kelly Systems
- Lamson Group
- Oppent
- Pevco
- Quirepace
- S&S Engineering
- Siebtechnik
- Sumetzberger
- Swisslog Holding
- Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie
- Thalmayr
- Zip Pneumatics
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032548/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Multiline System
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Multiline System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Multiline System by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Single-Line System
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Single-Line System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Single-Line System by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Point-to-Point
System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Point-to-Point System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Point-to-Point System
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Fully Automatic
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Fully Automatic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Semi-Automatic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Semi-Automatic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Automatic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical &
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Medical & Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical & Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System
and Point-to-Point System - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System and
Point-to-Point System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multiline System, Single-Line System and Point-to-Point System
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Automatic and Semi-Automatic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial,
Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical &
Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System
and Point-to-Point System - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System and
Point-to-Point System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multiline System, Single-Line System and Point-to-Point System
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Automatic and Semi-Automatic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial,
Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical &
Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System
and Point-to-Point System - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System and
Point-to-Point System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multiline System, Single-Line System and Point-to-Point System
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Automatic and Semi-Automatic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial,
Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical &
Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System
and Point-to-Point System - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System and
Point-to-Point System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multiline System, Single-Line System and Point-to-Point System
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Automatic and Semi-Automatic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial,
Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical &
Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System
and Point-to-Point System - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System and
Point-to-Point System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multiline System, Single-Line System and Point-to-Point System
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Automatic and Semi-Automatic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial,
Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical &
Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System
and Point-to-Point System - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System and
Point-to-Point System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multiline System, Single-Line System and Point-to-Point System
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Automatic and Semi-Automatic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial,
Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical &
Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System
and Point-to-Point System - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System and
Point-to-Point System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multiline System, Single-Line System and Point-to-Point
System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial,
Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System
and Point-to-Point System - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System and
Point-to-Point System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multiline System, Single-Line System and Point-to-Point System
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Automatic and Semi-Automatic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial,
Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical &
Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System
and Point-to-Point System - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System and
Point-to-Point System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multiline System, Single-Line System and Point-to-Point System
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Automatic and Semi-Automatic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial,
Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical &
Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System
and Point-to-Point System - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System and
Point-to-Point System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multiline System, Single-Line System and Point-to-Point System
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Automatic and Semi-Automatic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial,
Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical &
Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System
and Point-to-Point System - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System and
Point-to-Point System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multiline System, Single-Line System and Point-to-Point
System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
Function - Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial,
Industrial and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube Systems by
End-Use - Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical & Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Pneumatic Tube Systems by Configuration - Multiline System,
Single-Line System and Point-to-Point System - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pneumatic Tube
Systems by Configuration - Multiline System, Single-Line System
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032548/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________