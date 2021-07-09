RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market is Predicted to Touch USD 1,607.23 Million by 2025, Registering a CAGR of 20.3% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market information by Material, by End-Users, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” the market size is estimated to reach USD 1,607.23 Million by 2025 at 20.3% CAGR.

RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Competitive Landscape:

Key players have incorporated several strategies to stay at the forefront such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches and more. For instance, Porotech, a University of Cambridge has pioneered a revolutionary novel class of porous GaN semiconductor material that will allow more vivid, sharper, and brighter micro displays.

Dominant Key Players on RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Covered Are:

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Japan)

Raytheon Company (US)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

STMicroelectronics (France)

Hitachi Ltd (Japan)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Microchip Technology (US)

Aethercomm Inc. (US)

Cree Inc. (US)

NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands)

Analog Devices Inc. (US)

ROHM Semiconductors (Japan)

Qorvo Inc. (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8664

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Drivers

Increasing Use in Defense to Boost Market Growth

The increasing use of GaN-based components in the defense industry is predicted to boost the market over the forecast period. The growth is due to the growing need for increased bandwidth and performance reality in radio communications, electronic warfare, radars, and others. The SiC material is an ideal choice to manufacture bullet-proof jackets for its hardness and strength. GaN-based ICs are utilized in radars for efficient navigation and real-time air traffic control. Besides, GaN can offer higher operating frequencies for radar communication, terrestrial radios, and military jammers. The rising adoption of wideband GaN power transistors from several defense forces is adding market growth.

RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Opportunities

Potential Use in 5G Infrastructure to offer Robust Opportunities

The potential usage of gallium nitride in 5G infrastructure is predicted to offer robust opportunities for the market in the forecast period. The 4G technology will get replaced by 5G with regards to data rates, energy efficiency, latency, and traffic capacity. The 5G technology is all set to be launched in 2021 commercially. It will offer various benefits like more efficient communication network with less cost. Tech giants like Nokia and AT&T are taking part in the R&D initiative for building the 5G technology across the US.

RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Restraints

High Material to act as Market Restraint

The high material and fabrication cost may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Challenges

Designing Complexities to offer Market Challenges

Complexities associated with designing of electrical layout of GaN devices may act as a market challenge over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on RF GaN Semiconductor Device:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/rf-gan-semiconductor-device-market-8664

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

By material, the RF GaN semiconductor devices market is segmented into GaN-On-Diamond, GaN-On-Silicon, and GaN-On-Sic.

By application, the RF GaN semiconductor devices market is segmented into PV inverter, satellite communication, power storage, wireless infrastructure, and others.

By end user, the RF GaN semiconductor devices market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, IT and telecom, aerospace and defense, and others.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10524

RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Regional Analysis

North America to Spearhead RF GaN Semiconductor Devices Market

North America is predicted to spearhead the market over the forecast period. The presence of several largest multinational corporations that offer devices for end users like consumer electronics, IT and telecom, military and defense, and others, rising investments by companies concerning 5G technology, increasing investments by the defense and aerospace sector in research and development, the North American government promoting the adoption of energy-efficient devices and offering contracts to various companies, growing use of GaN in consumer electronic devices like PCs, tablet, mobile phones, televisions, laptops, and personal computers due to its efficiency, and various manufacturers focusing on innovating new products that are power efficient and low cost are adding to the global RF GaN semiconductor devices market growth in the region.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8664

COVID-19 Impact on the Global RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market

The COVID-19 has not only hit the operations of the different GaN semiconductor manufacturing companies but also impacted the businesses of their distributors and suppliers. The stop in export shipments and slow domestic demand for semiconductors as compared to pre COVID-19 levels also had a negative effect on the market and also stagnated the need for GaN semiconductor devices in the short term.

On the contrary, the pandemic also had a positive impact on the market for the increasing need for electronics products and services during the period March 2020 to September 2020. The European Union, China, and the US had implemented national lockdowns for reducing the effect of the virus. At the time of the lockdown, various multinational companies initiated work from home that in turn led to the growing demand for electronic products like IoT-based devices, laptops, chargers, and mobiles. The rapid need for IoT-based services and fast chargers are set to boost the sales of gallium nitride-based semiconductor systems directly. The pandemic has improved the supply chain and also the growth of GaN semiconductor devices that is likely to boost market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the RF GaN Semiconductor Devices Market

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/report/covid-19-impact-rf-gan-semiconductor-device-market

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter