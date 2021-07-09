Peplink SpeedFusion with FirstNet® MegaRange™ Keeps Public Safety Well-Connected and Enables Unmatched Situational Awareness

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peplink and Assured Wireless have teamed together to create a FirstNet MegaRange™ solution that combines Peplink’s SpeedFusion technology with Assured Wireless’ High Power User Equipment (HPUE), allowing first responders to protect mission-critical applications, visualize and manage their wireless connections.



FirstNet is the only network where public safety can take advantage of the highest power class signaling available in the U.S. with FirstNet MegaRange ™, the HPUE solution exclusively available on Band 14. HPUE boosts transmission power up to 6x over traditional LTE equipment, which vastly improves cellular coverage in remote regions, rural areas, maritime environments, and metropolitan areas where cellular signal penetration through buildings and underground structures can be challenging – helping first responders communicate inside and out.

Peplink’s SpeedFusion bonds bandwidth and coverage of private and commercial networks to ensure seamless switching among FirstNet, AT&T commercial LTE, private Wi-Fi, satellite, or other technologies without session loss. This allows public safety users to intelligently manage cost, security and ensure applications are automatically protected.

Assured Wireless’ AW12 MegaRange™ modem is integrated with Peplink’s InControl2 management system. From a single screen, the coverage strength, network settings and each parameter of the HPUE modems can be fully visualized and managed. InControl2 also comes with universal GPS integration and supports API integration, so that CAD and other systems can be updated in real time.

Keith Chau, Peplink’s General Manager said: “Data is increasingly generated at the mobile edge of the network, and resiliency at the edge becomes highly important. We are thrilled to be part of an integrated solution to provide unbreakable connectivity to help first responders save lives.”

"Thanks to our collaboration with Peplink, we have a world class partner to deliver our standards based HPUE technology to the marketplace," said John Goocher, CEO of Assured Wireless Corporation. "The integration with Peplink offers unique value to first responders and delivers leading edge coverage enhancements wherever their mission takes them."

See how Peplink enables new possibilities or leave a message at marketing@peplink.com to learn more.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

FirstNet is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority ( FirstNet Authority ) – an independent agency within the federal government.

About Peplink

Peplink is the leader in SD-WAN solutions. Peplink’s SD-WAN routers and SpeedFusion technology help thousands of customers from many industries increase bandwidth, enhance Internet reliability, and reduce costs. Our complete product line includes models for businesses of all sizes and opens up new deployment possibilities for customers.