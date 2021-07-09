Cadmium Acquires EventRebels, a Hybrid Events Software and Registration Provider, Adding New Capabilities to Their All-in-One Events & Learning Platform

BALTIMORE, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadmium, a leading events and learning platform, today announced that it has acquired EventRebels, a Baltimore, Maryland-based events and registration software company primarily serving the conference and trade show markets. The acquisition underscores Cadmium’s commitment to building a unique, market-leading software platform offering continuing education, professional development, events, learning and content management solutions to associations, non- profits, healthcare & life sciences organizations.



“ISSTD is thrilled to hear about the acquisition of Event Rebels by Cadmium,” says Mary Pat Hanlin, MPS, DES, Chief Executive Officer, International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation. “As a long time user of both products, we are excited to see how the addition of an event registration system will complement and integrate with the products already in the Cadmium portfolio. This acquisition will provide our association with a one-stop shop for all of our event and education technology needs with the high-quality service that we love from both companies.”

EventRebels marks Cadmium’s fifth investment in its Events & Learning Platform platform following the acquisition of CadmiumCD, EthosCE, Warpwire, and CommPartners.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Cadmium’s platform of world-class event experiences,” said EventRebels founder and CEO, K.C. Hopson. “Our event and registration software will enrich the Cadmium ecosystem enabling an all-in-one solution from pre-event activities such as registration to event production and post-event continual learning.”

With EventRebels, the Cadmium platform now includes new benefits for all Cadmium customers including:

A robust configurable registration offering that enables customers to meet their specific registration needs without going to a separate provider

A strong team with decades of rich registration expertise

New capabilities for all Cadmium customers, including online and onsite event registration, membership authorization for conference and trade show attendees, and lead retrieval to improve the value of exhibitor ROI



The EventRebels acquisition is part of a larger strategy by Cadmium to build the world’s most-loved technology platform powering world-class events and enduring educational experiences. This acquisition brings Cadmium one step closer to simplifying the production of events while maximizing the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge.

“We are very excited to bring EventRebels into our expanding portfolio of industry-leading products and scale it even further by highlighting the value of working with a single strategic partner for all events and learning needs,” said Jim Obsitnik, CEO at Cadmium.

About EventRebels

Founded in 2000, EventRebels provides a complete suite of software for meeting and event planners. At the heart of EventRebels products is our online registration software, EROnline , an event registration platform that makes event and conference registration efficient for everything from a small hundred person event to a full conference with thousands of attendees. With an intuitive interface and powerful registration tools, we provide a platform for convenient and efficient online registration for events of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.eventrebels.com .

About Cadmium

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 1000 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives.

For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com.

