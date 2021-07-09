Correction: Air Methods’ Safety Management System Recognized by the FAA

DENVER, CO., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, July 6th, Air Methods (AMC), the leading air medical service in the country, received its letter of acknowledgement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) accepting AMC’s Safety Management System (SMS). In the United States there are 1,977 Part 135 operators, and Air Methods is one of 21 to receive this recognition.

“At Air Methods, safety is our number one priority and the recognition by the FAA regarding our SMS program is a significant accomplishment. When you think about the complexity of our operations and what happens during a patient transport, the process of SMS is vital to bringing all those pieces together that make up a safe air medical transport mission,” says JaeLynn Williams, CEO of Air Methods. “This is not a requirement of a Part-135 operator but to be among the 1% of organizations to have achieved this level of SMS accreditation is outstanding. This is a testament to our level of commitment and innovation in the air medical safety environment.”

In line with the prevention of incidents and injuries, each Air Methods teammate is accountable for the performance of our Safety Management System (SMS). SMS defines teammate responsibilities and standards to manage and control the risks inherent in our operations – be it in flight, the workplace, occupational health, or environmental protection.

“We are proud of all that we have accomplished in our safety measures. Today we have joined an elite group of part 135 operators to have progressed to this level of maturity,” says Joe Resnik, SVP of Safety with Air Methods. “Building a safety culture isn’t just building a department, it is the creation of a core attribute of every teammate that each of us embody safety. By maintaining the safety of each and every teammate, we not only increase and enhance our productivity, but we become the destination employer for the best in the industry.”

Air Methods is dedicated to continuous improvement of its safety programs and culture, believing that our SMS Program is essential to continuous improvement and unparalleled protections for our crews and patients. This recognition is an accumulation of many years of effort and cooperation by Air Methods teammates and FAA employees.

Click to read the FAA letter.

###

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

Media Contacts:

Doug Flanders

Air Methods

VP Communications

doug.flanders@airmethods.com