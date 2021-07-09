Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.



Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below: