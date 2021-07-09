Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
Passcode:65248056  
  
Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode: 12503850
  
 Available through Thursday August 12, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
  
Live Webcast:www.lamar.com 
  
Webcast Replay:www.lamar.com 
  
 Available through Thursday August 12, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
  
  
Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
 Director of Investor Relations
 (225) 926-1000
 bkantrow@lamar.com