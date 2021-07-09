Flavored Water Market Worth USD 29.2 Billion by 2028 at 10% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flavored Water Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Flavored Water Market Information By Type, By Packaging Type, By Distribution Channel - Forecast till 2028” the market is estimated to reach USD 29.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10%.

Market Scope:

The market scope for flavored water looks promising as sales continue to scale worldwide. Consumers’ quest to find healthy yet flavorful beverages will remain a huge reason for the market boom in the coming years. Mounting interest in unique tastes, herbal infusions, and unusual ingredients that enhance energy levels as well as well-being will positively affect the market dynamics and scope in the future.

Top Growth Boosters:

A dynamic section in the soft drinks category, flavored water has continued to see booming sales, giving way to emerging market niches that accommodate consumers’ surging interest in more functional and healthier beverages. Introduction of new products that promise to elevate the mental and physical well-being of consumers, boasting of sugar-free, natural, pH balanced ingredients, in line with prevalent diet trends like paleo, Whole30, and keto has added significantly to the total market value worldwide.

Escalating preference for drinks with functional properties, are less sweet, and sustainable is cited as the latest exciting trend in the global market. Health today is a driving aspect of consumers’ beverage and food choices, which is leading to higher demand for flavored water instead of conventional carbonated sodas. Moreover, various brands are increasingly emphasizing on natural and clean taste, as a growing number of consumers are demanding clean label with lower preservatives. These initiatives by the leading companies will ensure sustained market growth throughout the evaluation timeframe.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5471

Some of the major contenders in the global market are

PepsiCo Inc. (US)

The Coca-Cola Company (US)

Crystal Geyser Water Company (US)

Hint Inc. (US)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

Danone S.A. (France)

Keurig Dr Pepper (US)

Talking Rain Beverage Company (US)

Polar Beverages (US)

These vendors are focused on expanding their regional presence while launching newer and more innovative products via strategies that include collaborations, agreements, and partnerships. To cite a reference, in July 2021, Dos Equis introduced its latest Dos Equis Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, adding to its already established Mexican Import range. The new line is inspired by a variety of flavors such as sparkling mineral water, lime, and tequila.

Market Restraints:

Emerging new campaigns discouraging consumers from purchasing packaged bottles could act significant challenges to the flavored water manufacturers. Also, the increased availability of several alternatives could deaccelerate the market growth rate to some extent.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (150 Pages) on Flavored Water: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flavored-water-market-5471

COVID 19 Analysis

The lockdown imposed following the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a massive economic downfall worldwide. Several companies and businesses had to be shut down while a number of industries faced with financial restraints.

However, leading flavored manufacturers have come to terms with the situation and have adopted several strategies that could help them remain resilient. As a result, the global industry continues to note steady demand despite the pandemic situation.

Market Segmentation

Still as well as carbonated are the main flavored water types sold in the market. Revenue-wise, the leading spot has been secured by the carbonated segment. However, the still flavored water segment will capture a higher CAGR of 7.8% since this type is sourced naturally from public water supply, groundwater from wells, and protected springs.

Cans, bottles, and more are covered as the major packaging types in the MRFR study. Bottles are convenient and portable and are therefore preferred over cans. As a result, the segment has seized a bigger share in the worldwide market compared to its counterpart.

With respect to distribution channel, the market has been considered for store-based along with non-store-based.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5471

Regional Status

The highest gainer in the global market is North America, with the region expected to touch a significant valuation of USD 10,481.4 Million by 2027. Surge in health awareness among people and the resultant growth in the preference for healthy alternatives to fattening sugary sodas, juices, and others has boosted the sales of flavored water in North America. Several established brands in the region including AHA, bubbly, Nestlé Pure Life, Talking Rain, LaCroix, and Perrier, Schweppes, offer extensive lines of flavored water and the high accessibility of products help elevate the market position.

Asia Pacific should procure the highest CAGR in the next few years, on account of the rising health concerns in the face of surging cases of diabetes. As a result, the demand for sugary soft drinks has gone down, making giving space to flavored water in the region. Heightened preference for flavored water among the expanding urban population, combined with the escalating number of full-service and quick-service restaurants is also likely to foster the market expansion in the following years.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5471

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.