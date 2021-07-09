EDF: Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF

English French

Paris, July 9th, 2021

Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF

In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 31st December 2020:

830 000 titres

10 230 417,45 euros

Transactions made from 1st January 2021 to 30th June 2021:

10 805 purchase transactions

10 258 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volume represented:

4 289 650 shares and € 49 045 686.10 for purchase transactions

4 268 920 shares and € 44 762 648.10 for sale transactions

It is recalled that as of the date of signature of the liquidity agreement, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account

738 882 shares

€ 10 120 161

In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 30th June 2021:

- 1 235 745 shares

- € 5 013 374 in cash

Attachment