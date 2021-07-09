GREATER GOOD CHARITIES ANNOUNCES OVER $28 MILLION IN SUPPORT FOR COVID-19 DISASTER RELIEF FOR PEOPLE, PETS AND THE PLANET

Seattle, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Greater Good Charities , a national nonprofit organization that works to amplify the good in the world for people, pets, and the planet, announces they have provided $28 million in COVID-19 disaster relief support. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $350 million in cash, in-kind grants, and programmatic support to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries.

“It is truly amazing to see the how Greater Good Charities has continued to amplify the good despite a global pandemic,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “It makes me incredibly proud to be part of an organization that has been able to help thousands of pets and people as well protect endangered wildlife and habitats during this challenging time.”

In 2020 alone, Greater Good Charities directly helped over 500,000 pets in need. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Greater Good Charities provided over 34.6 million meals to pets in need in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico by acting as a centralized hub for pet food donations and deliveries, trusted by federal, state and county emergency response teams. To help keep the animal-human bond intact, Greater Good Charities awarded dozens of grants to pet shelters across the U.S. to support families facing economic hardships to help treat their beloved pet.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Greater Good Charities built the country’s largest pet foster volunteer database of over 82,000 participants and 1,400 animal shelters in 48 states via the national effort #StayHomeAndFoster. In October 2020, because of pet shelters in Hawaii being in crisis due to months of shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Greater Good Charities airlifted nearly 600 shelter dogs and cats from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland, making Paws Across the Pacific the largest pet rescue flight in history.

The people that Greater Good Charities helped during the pandemic, include children, military veterans, unsheltered individuals, and frontline workers who received meals in times of need. Greater Good Charities’ efforts are expected to support 560,000 people by supplying valuable resources to families with pets, through sending thousands of Good Packs with survival supplies to unsheltered and veteran populations, and by providing millions of meals to food insecure Americans.

During the 2020 holidays, Greater Good Charities and actor Chris Pratt provided 5 million meals via food banks through the Feed Thy Neighbor initiative to combat food insecurity across the U.S. that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the planet cause area, Greater Good Charities provided over $230,000 in grants to support efforts to protect endangered wildlife, habitat protection, and environmental education projects that were impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, including feeding hundreds of elephants at risk of starvation in Thailand.

Greater Good Charities grants also helped to maintain the protection and monitoring programs needed to ensure the survival of endangered Rhinos living in Southern Africa and Indonesia. Additionally, the nonprofit provided sanctuaries serving the Sumatran elephant, who are typically supported by tourism, with grants to keep hundreds of Conservation Response Units in place to protect this critically endangered species and keep its population stable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $350 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided over $28 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.