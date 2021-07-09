iCRYO Announces the Formation of Their Franchisee Advisory Committee

With over 150 franchise locations in development, iCRYO created the Franchisee Advisory Committee to help create successful and thriving local businesses.

United States, Texas, Houston, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – iCRYO, the wellness brand that is setting the standard in the cryotherapy industry, announced the formation of their Franchisee Advisory Committee (FAC). This group of world-class business leaders brings comprehensive healthcare expertise from developers, providers, and executive experience. It will guide to help support and shape the continuing growth at iCRYO.

"The creation of the Franchisee Advisory Committee is there to ensure we never lose the culture of iCRYO from the corporate office to the field and vice versa. Creating a voice for the field is very important for the company's positive growth," said Kyle Jones, COO, and Co-founder. "We wanted to make sure the franchisees are always heard. It allows the operators/franchisees to put in the work on the ground to give real-time feedback on the positives and negatives from our Guests. The Guests that come into our locations are our number one priority. Ensuring that we provide a life-changing experience at all iCRYO Centers will always be a core focus. We've chosen a handful of the most impactful franchisees to sit on the Committee and help us to gather information from the field and keep positively pushing iCRYO."

The new board will be chaired by Matthew Pepe, healthcare entrepreneur and multi-unit iCRYO owner in North Carolina. "I was honored to be elected by the Franchisor as the first Chairperson/President of the Franchisee Advisory Council. It means a great deal to receive the respect from our leadership team to be hand-selected to represent the entire group of Franchisees around the country, along with the rest of the Council," stated Pepe. He continued with, "Being both a franchisee and an investor in a new franchise is extremely exciting. I have the opportunity to watch the business mature and grow. As the President of the Franchisee Advisory Council, I find myself in a unique position to help steer that growth by bridging the gap between the Franchisor's vision and the day-to-day reality of the Franchisee's interacting directly with our guests."

Introducing the member of the iCRYO Franchise Advisory Committee (role follows name):

Matthew Pepe

President – North Carolina Multi-Unit Owner

Matthew spent most of his early career working in the healthcare technology sector, providing product strategy and management services to clients, ranging from innovative health information start-ups to established Fortune 100 companies – building products and programs to educate the public on the importance of proper condition management and medical compliance.

Travis Ála

Vice President – DFW Area Developer

Travis Ála is a Veteran turned Entrepreneur currently operating as a Franchisee and Area Developer for iCRYO. Travis is responsible for expanding the Dallas/Fort Worth market, with his Flagship location being in Frisco, TX.

Tracey Miller

Secretary – Connecticut Multi-Unit Owner

Tracey Miller is a Registered Nurse with 30 years of experience. She has worked in various health care settings. Initially, she worked in a hospital setting, first as a surgical nurse then as an ER/ICU nurse. She eventually moved to home care, where she began as an infusion nurse. She is wound care certified and has been a Director of Nursing for two different agencies. In addition, she owned and operated her home care agency in the late '90s.

Aric Lemon

New York & Florida Multi-Unit Owner

Aric Lemon is a native of Clifton Park, NY, and current co-owner of multiple franchise locations of iCRYO. He recently has signed a deal to expand in Florida, with his first expected location in Boca Raton, FL.

Greg Christensen

Arizona Area Developer

Greg Christensen is an Army veteran with a mind for business and entrepreneurship. He is iCRYO's first Area Developer and plans on expanding throughout Arizona. His most recent experience as an Orangetheory Fitness Multi-Unit owner will bring great value to iCRYO.

Rick Crews

Connecticut Franchise Owner

Rick Crews is a corporate executive turned entrepreneur. He is a highly experienced leader in both the financial and healthcare industries and continues to lead organizations with a culture of teamwork and collaboration. Rick received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from Union College in Schenectady, New York.

Learn more about the iCRYO Franchisee Advisory Committee here.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, Body Sculting, and additional wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services in your area. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

Connect / Follow iCRYO: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Attachments