Incisal Edge announces 2021 recipients of the magazine’s signature ‘40 Under 40’ award for young dentists

PITTSTON, PA, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For an 11th consecutive year, Incisal Edge dental magazine recognizes brilliant achievers, ages 40 and under, with its signature award. Among this year’s Incisal Edge “40 Under 40” honorees, announced today, are 46 women and 40 men from 30 states.
The magazine, published by Benco Dental since 1997, will celebrate award recipients through a series of profiles in its fall "40 Under 40" editorial coverage. Fewer than 600 of America’s best young dentists have earned this prestigious designation, including the 2021 inductees listed below. View the complete list in digital format at: IncisalEdgeMagazine.com.
Honorees in the General Dentist category include:
Rosemary Ahanor, DDS, Reston, Virginia
Hannah Isabel Alexander, DDS, Smyrna, Georgia
Ahmed Alkholeidi, DDS, Friendswood, Texas
Ryan Allen, DDS, FAGD, Farmington, Utah
Brian Baliwas, DDS, San Francisco, California
Czarina Baloy, DDS, MHPE, Los Angeles, California
Cody Boals, DMD and Alexa Johnson, DMD, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Stephen Brand, DMD, Kingston, Pennsylvania
Jessica Brereton Peterkin, DMD, Phoenix, Arizona
Michael A. Brooks, Jr., DDS, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Katharine Ann Burton, DMD, North Providence, Rhode Island
Courtney Cleary, DMD, Haddonfield, New Jersey
Tiffany Danyal, DDS, Clarkston, Michigan
Jeremiah Davis, DDS, MBA, FAGD, FICOI, Fayetteville, North Carolina
Viraj Desai, DMD, Austin, Texas
Taher Dhoon, DMD, Greeley, Colorado
Mithani Doescher, DMD, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Roger Flippen, DDS, Houston, Texas
Jonah Foutz, DDS, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Kevin Groth, DDS, FAGD, Bingham Farms, Michigan
Jordyn Hollingsworth, DMD, Scottsdale, Arizona
Tesa Jolly, DDS, Pulaski, Tennessee
Adam Koppelman, DMD, MICOI, New York, New York
John Kurzawa, DDS, Akron, Ohio
Jennifer Loveland, DMD, High Point, Cornelius, Mooresville, North Carolina
Tanya Sue Maestas, DDS, El Paso, Texas, Chaparral, New Mexico
Abhishek Pandit, DMD, MPH, Royersford, Pennsylvania
Juhee Park, DDS, Laguna Beach, California
Joshua A. Parry, DMD, Murrysville, Pennsylvania
Keleigh Quimby Lascari, DDS, Covington, Louisiana
Tyler Scott, DDS, Loudonville, Ohio
Priyanka Seekand, DMD, Marietta, Conyers, Georgia
Amanda M. Sheehan, DDS, DICOI, MAGD, D.ABDSM, Waterford, Michigan
Ryan Skale, DDS, ABCDSM, FAACP, Northbrook, Illinois
Charles Sutera, DMD, FAGD, Waltham, Massachusetts
Andrew Swiatowicz, DDS, DABDSM, FAGD, Wilmington, Delaware
James R. Tejada, DDS, and Samantha L. Tejada, DDS, Spring, Texas
Anchita Venkatesh, DMD, Oakland, California
Alex Yen, DDS, Palo Alto, California
Justin Yun, DMD, Rootstown, Ohio
Caroline Zeller, DDS, Salem, Milwaukee, Portland, Beaverton, Tillamook, Oregon
Honorees in the Dental Specialist category include:
Jaclyn Bae, DDS, Lititz, Pennsylvania
Laura Barunas, MD, DMD, MS, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Lacey Bowen, DDS, Centennial, Colorado
Anna Brunetti, DMD, MDS, Livingston, New Jersey
Nabeel Cajee, DDS, MICOI, Manteca, California
Antonina Capurro, DMD, MPH, MBA, Las Vegas, Nevada
Norman Chen, DDS, Burbank, California
Stella Chukwu, DDS, MS, Washington, DC
Tripp Cockerham, DDS, MSD, Charlotte, North Carolina
Krystle Dean-Duru, DDS, Ashburn, Virginia
Joseph K. Diminick, DMD, MS, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
J. Dylan Everett, DDS, MS, Lubbock, Texas
Karin Grinbaum, DDS, New York, New York
Liel Grinbaum, DMD, New York, New York
Emily Hahn, DDS, Town and Country, Missouri
Tyler D. Hanks, DMD, MPH, Salt Lake City, Utah
Misee Harris, DMD, Jonesboro, Arkansas
Jason Hsieh, DDS, MBA and Heather Luong, DDS, MBA, Katy, Texas
Erinne Kennedy, DMD, MPH, MMSc, Joplin, Missouri
Edmund, Khoo, BDSc (Hons), ABO, FICD, FACD, New York, New York
Bob Kumra DDS, Washington, DC, Stafford, Virginia
Gabriela F. Lagreca, DDS, FACP, Boston, Massachusetts
Megan Lenahan, DDS, MDS, St. Louis, Missouri
Rebekah Lucier Pryles, DMD, White River Junction, Vermont
Denise Maniakouras, DDS, MS, Frankfort, Illinois
Daniel Narain, DMD, Brooklyn, New York, South Orange, New Jersey, New York, New York, Oranjestad, Aruba
Noah P. Orenstein, DMD, MDSc, FACP, Newton, Massachusetts
Vanessa Peterson, DDS, MS, Cucamonga, California
Catherine Pham, DDS, MPH, Los Angeles, California
Sarunphorn Rasamimari, DMD, Queens, New York
Tatiya Ungphakorn, DDS, Queens, New York
Brad W. Ray, DDS, FRCD(C), Plattsburg, New York
Chad Rebhun, DMD, Mullica Hill, Moorestown, Voorhees, New Jersey
Dzhuliya Servetnik, DMD and Chun Yin Wong, DMD, Cypress, Texas
Joey Sessums, DMD, Brookhaven, Mississippi
Michael D. Sock, DMD, MD, FACS, Doylestown, Langhorne, Pennsylvania
Jeremiah Sturgill, DMD, MPH, DHED, and Riley Sturgill, DMD, MSD, Johnson City, Tennessee
Neil Uffner, DMD, MS, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Laura J. Westover, DDS, MSBS, Mentor, Ohio
Jacqueline E. Zamani, DDS, New York, New York
"Despite the increasing demands on doctors, coupled with the pandemic's unique challenges, each of this year's honorees has managed to excel and bring something special to the practice of dentistry," said Terry J. Barrett, chief marketing officer for the magazine's publisher, Benco Dental.
"It's an honor to spotlight such a wide range of achievement in clinical skill, vision, advocacy, leadership and community involvement."
The final “40 Under 40” list includes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the United States. Hundreds of individuals are nominated by industry experts and vetted by an independent panel to select the final honorees. Whether renowned for their medical innovations, volunteer work and philanthropy, or simply a commitment to outstanding patient care, these award recipients represent the best of dentistry today, and the promise of even better dentistry tomorrow.
Incisal Edge is focused on helping readers get an edge—and keep it—in the fast-changing worlds of healthcare and business. To applaud excellence in dentistry, the magazine will profile the winners of its 11th annual “40 Under 40” competition in its fall print and digital editions. In 2019, the volume of nominations resulted in an expansion of the awards to two categories, General Dentists and Dental Specialists.
For additional information regarding the magazine, visit: www.incisaledgemagazine.com and view a database of Incisal Edge 40 Under 40 honorees here: https://www.incisaledgemagazine.com/honorees/
Attachment