Incisal Edge announces 2021 recipients of the magazine’s signature ‘40 Under 40’ award for young dentists

PITTSTON, PA, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For an 11th consecutive year, Incisal Edge dental magazine recognizes brilliant achievers, ages 40 and under, with its signature award. Among this year’s Incisal Edge “40 Under 40” honorees, announced today, are 46 women and 40 men from 30 states.

The magazine, published by Benco Dental since 1997, will celebrate award recipients through a series of profiles in its fall "40 Under 40" editorial coverage. Fewer than 600 of America’s best young dentists have earned this prestigious designation, including the 2021 inductees listed below. View the complete list in digital format at: IncisalEdgeMagazine.com.

Honorees in the General Dentist category include:





Rosemary Ahanor, DDS, Reston, Virginia

Hannah Isabel Alexander, DDS, Smyrna, Georgia

Ahmed Alkholeidi, DDS, Friendswood, Texas

Ryan Allen, DDS, FAGD, Farmington, Utah

Brian Baliwas, DDS, San Francisco, California

Czarina Baloy, DDS, MHPE, Los Angeles, California

Cody Boals, DMD and Alexa Johnson, DMD, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Stephen Brand, DMD, Kingston, Pennsylvania

Jessica Brereton Peterkin, DMD, Phoenix, Arizona

Michael A. Brooks, Jr., DDS, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Katharine Ann Burton, DMD, North Providence, Rhode Island

Courtney Cleary, DMD, Haddonfield, New Jersey

Tiffany Danyal, DDS, Clarkston, Michigan

Jeremiah Davis, DDS, MBA, FAGD, FICOI, Fayetteville, North Carolina

Viraj Desai, DMD, Austin, Texas

Taher Dhoon, DMD, Greeley, Colorado

Mithani Doescher, DMD, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Roger Flippen, DDS, Houston, Texas

Jonah Foutz, DDS, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Kevin Groth, DDS, FAGD, Bingham Farms, Michigan



Jordyn Hollingsworth, DMD, Scottsdale, Arizona



Tesa Jolly, DDS, Pulaski, Tennessee

Adam Koppelman, DMD, MICOI, New York, New York

John Kurzawa, DDS, Akron, Ohio

Jennifer Loveland, DMD, High Point, Cornelius, Mooresville, North Carolina

Tanya Sue Maestas, DDS, El Paso, Texas, Chaparral, New Mexico

Abhishek Pandit, DMD, MPH, Royersford, Pennsylvania

Juhee Park, DDS, Laguna Beach, California

Joshua A. Parry, DMD, Murrysville, Pennsylvania

Keleigh Quimby Lascari, DDS, Covington, Louisiana

Tyler Scott, DDS, Loudonville, Ohio

Priyanka Seekand, DMD, Marietta, Conyers, Georgia

Amanda M. Sheehan, DDS, DICOI, MAGD, D.ABDSM, Waterford, Michigan

Ryan Skale, DDS, ABCDSM, FAACP, Northbrook, Illinois

Charles Sutera, DMD, FAGD, Waltham, Massachusetts

Andrew Swiatowicz, DDS, DABDSM, FAGD, Wilmington, Delaware

James R. Tejada, DDS, and Samantha L. Tejada, DDS, Spring, Texas

Anchita Venkatesh, DMD, Oakland, California

Alex Yen, DDS, Palo Alto, California

Justin Yun, DMD, Rootstown, Ohio

Caroline Zeller, DDS, Salem, Milwaukee, Portland, Beaverton, Tillamook, Oregon





Honorees in the Dental Specialist category include:





Jaclyn Bae, DDS, Lititz, Pennsylvania

Laura Barunas, MD, DMD, MS, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lacey Bowen, DDS, Centennial, Colorado

Anna Brunetti, DMD, MDS, Livingston, New Jersey

Nabeel Cajee, DDS, MICOI, Manteca, California

Antonina Capurro, DMD, MPH, MBA, Las Vegas, Nevada

Norman Chen, DDS, Burbank, California

Stella Chukwu, DDS, MS, Washington, DC

Tripp Cockerham, DDS, MSD, Charlotte, North Carolina

Krystle Dean-Duru, DDS, Ashburn, Virginia

Joseph K. Diminick, DMD, MS, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

J. Dylan Everett, DDS, MS, Lubbock, Texas

Karin Grinbaum, DDS, New York, New York

Liel Grinbaum, DMD, New York, New York

Emily Hahn, DDS, Town and Country, Missouri

Tyler D. Hanks, DMD, MPH, Salt Lake City, Utah

Misee Harris, DMD, Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jason Hsieh, DDS, MBA and Heather Luong, DDS, MBA, Katy, Texas

Erinne Kennedy, DMD, MPH, MMSc, Joplin, Missouri

Edmund, Khoo, BDSc (Hons), ABO, FICD, FACD, New York, New York

Bob Kumra DDS, Washington, DC, Stafford, Virginia

Gabriela F. Lagreca, DDS, FACP, Boston, Massachusetts

Megan Lenahan, DDS, MDS, St. Louis, Missouri

Rebekah Lucier Pryles, DMD, White River Junction, Vermont

Denise Maniakouras, DDS, MS, Frankfort, Illinois

Daniel Narain, DMD, Brooklyn, New York, South Orange, New Jersey, New York, New York, Oranjestad, Aruba

Noah P. Orenstein, DMD, MDSc, FACP, Newton, Massachusetts

Vanessa Peterson, DDS, MS, Cucamonga, California

Catherine Pham, DDS, MPH, Los Angeles, California

Sarunphorn Rasamimari, DMD, Queens, New York

Tatiya Ungphakorn, DDS, Queens, New York

Brad W. Ray, DDS, FRCD(C), Plattsburg, New York

Chad Rebhun, DMD, Mullica Hill, Moorestown, Voorhees, New Jersey

Dzhuliya Servetnik, DMD and Chun Yin Wong, DMD, Cypress, Texas

Joey Sessums, DMD, Brookhaven, Mississippi

Michael D. Sock, DMD, MD, FACS, Doylestown, Langhorne, Pennsylvania

Jeremiah Sturgill, DMD, MPH, DHED, and Riley Sturgill, DMD, MSD, Johnson City, Tennessee

Neil Uffner, DMD, MS, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Laura J. Westover, DDS, MSBS, Mentor, Ohio

Jacqueline E. Zamani, DDS, New York, New York





"Despite the increasing demands on doctors, coupled with the pandemic's unique challenges, each of this year's honorees has managed to excel and bring something special to the practice of dentistry," said Terry J. Barrett, chief marketing officer for the magazine's publisher, Benco Dental.

"It's an honor to spotlight such a wide range of achievement in clinical skill, vision, advocacy, leadership and community involvement."



The final “40 Under 40” list includes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the United States. Hundreds of individuals are nominated by industry experts and vetted by an independent panel to select the final honorees. Whether renowned for their medical innovations, volunteer work and philanthropy, or simply a commitment to outstanding patient care, these award recipients represent the best of dentistry today, and the promise of even better dentistry tomorrow.

Incisal Edge is focused on helping readers get an edge—and keep it—in the fast-changing worlds of healthcare and business. To applaud excellence in dentistry, the magazine will profile the winners of its 11th annual “40 Under 40” competition in its fall print and digital editions. In 2019, the volume of nominations resulted in an expansion of the awards to two categories, General Dentists and Dental Specialists.



For additional information regarding the magazine, visit: www.incisaledgemagazine.com and view a database of Incisal Edge 40 Under 40 honorees here: https://www.incisaledgemagazine.com/honorees/





