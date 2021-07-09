Scottish American Acquires Kaliff Insurance

Santa Ana, CA, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottish American announced today that it acquired Kaliff Insurance of San Antonio, TX on July 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Kaliff Insurance was founded by Morris H. Kaliff in 1917. Today, his grandson Mitchell Kaliff is the third-generation leader of the company. Kaliff Insurance provides specialty insurance for festivals, fairs, parades, rodeos, carnivals and more. For over 100 years, Kaliff Insurance has served the risk management and insurance needs of the business and amusement industry.

“Every client receives unrivaled customer service and response, backed by our years of success,” says Mitchell Kaliff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kaliff Insurance. “We specialize in the specific risks and needs of each individual category of event and amusement insurance focusing on our client’s unique operations and specialized coverage requirements.”

“We are pleased to have Kaliff Insurance join Scottish American,“ says Paul Thomson, Founder, Scottish American. “They have a background that is unsurpassed in the industry, and a portfolio of the most prestigious clients in the business. They will be a great addition to our team.”

Giordano Halleran Ciesla provided legal counsel to Scottish American. Pulman, Cappuccio & Pullen, LLP provided legal counsel to Kaliff Insurance, and MarshBerry was their financial advisor. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About Scottish American

Scottish American was founded in 2009 by Scotsman Paul Thomson. It grew out of an investment fund focused on acquiring and managing insurance distribution businesses. The company takes pride in its unconventional, producer-led culture. Teamwork is exemplified by lack of official titles and entirely flat organizational structure. Responsibility isn’t delegated, it’s taken. Scottish American works with a long list of carriers in both admitted and non-admitted markets on the East and West Coasts, as well as in Texas. For more information, please visit www.scottishamerican.com.