Contemporary Calgary raises over $150,000 in first LOOK digital auction fundraiser

CALGARY, Alberta, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contemporary Calgary hosted its annual LOOK fundraiser from June 6-16. With gatherings and restrictions in place due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the gallery took to the digital space to host its annual LOOK fundraiser which has been one of the most coveted events in the City since they first began in 2014. This year’s digital auction, which featured amazing art and experiences, raised over $150,000 in proceeds for the gallery after expenses.



“We are so grateful for the sponsors, donors, artists and members of the community who supported us by placing bids on the items, especially after a very difficult year for us all,” said David Leinster, Chief Executive Officer, Contemporary Calgary. “This support helps Contemporary Calgary continue to advance our mission of bringing world-class exhibitions and programs to our great city.”

LOOK2021 was once again presented by National Bank Private Banking 1859 who have been the presenting sponsor of the gala since 2016. The National Bank are tremendous supporters of contemporary art in Canada, with one of the largest corporate collections of contemporary art in the country.

“National Bank Private Banking 1859 was thrilled to once again be the Presenting Sponsor of Contemporary Calgary’s annual LOOK fundraising event,” said Jeff Young, Regional Vice-President, National Bank Private Banking 1859. “While this year’s LOOK took the form of an online auction, it was certainly not any less impressive, with an amazing collection of art and experiences. We are grateful to Contemporary Calgary for promoting the democratization of contemporary art and the celebration of local artists, and we were delighted to be a part of LOOK2021.”

Given the pandemic and forced closures it was a difficult year for Contemporary Calgary, but it was also a difficult year for practicing artists. LOOK2021 again featured amazing art, and with 30% of the hammer price going to donating artists, LOOK2021 provided an opportunity for the community to support the gallery and artists in the community and across the country.

In addition to great art, this year’s auction featured a vast array of incredible, curated experiences for people to bid on and look forward to enjoying.

“With the province finally emerging out of a year of restrictions, there was an incredible appetite for getting back out in the world,” said Leinster. “From curated dinners at the gallery, craft beer for a year, or weekend getaways to Longview, Victoria or Palm Springs, our auction had something in it for everyone, and the success of how these experiences faired in the auction demonstrates that people are looking forward to things getting back to normal,” he added.

Contemporary Calgary officially reopened on June 17 after 9 months of closure with two exciting exhibitions. Everywhere We Are draws upon one of Canada’s most significant contemporary art collections and is organized and presented as a collaboration between Contemporary Calgary and the Nickle Galleries at the University of Calgary. Notes for Tomorrow which is organized and circulated by Independent Curators International based in New York City celebrates its Canadian debut at the gallery. Featuring artworks selected by curators from around the world, Notes for Tomorrow reflects on the new global reality ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic and this cultural moment of transition.

Contemporary Calgary is open from 12-7 PM Thursday to Saturday, 12-5 PM on Sundays. Admission is $10 for single admission, or you can purchase an annual membership with free admission all year for just $20.

Contemporary Calgary would like to thank our LOOK2021 sponsors, including: Presenting Sponsor National Bank Private Banking 1859; Lead Sponsor Holt Renfrew; Supporting Sponsor Mawer, and Media Sponsor Avenue Magazine. We are also humbled by a cast of in-kind sponsors who helped make LOOK2021 a tremendous success. For a list of these partners, please visit contemporarycalgary.com/look2021

