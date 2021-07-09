Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Benzene in Sunscreen Investigation Alert

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of customers who used certain sunscreens and after-sun gels contain high levels of benzene, a chemical linked to certain blood cancers.



There is no safe or permissible level of benzene in sunscreen, but recent independent laboratory testing has shown that some sunscreens and after-sun gels contain levels of 2 parts per million or higher, a level considered by some studies to be particularly dangerous.

In particular, Wolf Haldenstein is investigating claims of high levels of benzene in the following sunscreens and gels:

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Weightless Spray (SPF 70 or 100+)

Neutrogena Beach Defense Oil-Free Body Sunscreen (SPF 50 or 100)

Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Body Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 60+

Sun Bum Cool Down Gel

CVS Health After Sun Aloe Very Soothing Spray

Fruit of the Earth Aloe Vera Gel

HAVE YOU PURCHASED ONE OF THESE PRODUCTS?

THEN PLEASE CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Carl Malmstrom, Esq.

Email: gstone@whafh.com or malmstrom@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.