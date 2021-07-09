Kronos Advanced Technologies Introduces us Made, Biocompatible Graphene Face Mask Which Filters Over 99% of Large Virus Size Particles

Los Angeles, CA, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized announced today that the Company's advanced materials engineering and research group, has developed a revolutionary biocompatible graphene face respirator mask.

Interim test results conducted by NIOSH and FDA registered manufacturer labs included testing a prototype second-generation dual-layer graphene face mask that showed a 99.57% filtration rate for particle size of 0.3micron (300 nm)





News-Medical.net reported that researchers had evaluated the size and content characteristics of the SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. Upon analysis of negative-stained SARS-CoV-2 articles by electron microscopy, different researchers have had varying results, but the diameter of the virus has been found to range between 50 nm to 140 nm. Whilst N95 masks from different producers may have slightly different specifications, the protective capabilities offered by N95 masks are largely attributed to the masks' obligation to remove at least 95% of all particles with an average diameter of 300 nm or less. For example, respiratory droplets are typically 5-10 micrometers (µm) in length; therefore, it can be inferred that an individual who ingests, inhales, or is otherwise exposed to SARS-CoV-2 positive respiratory droplets can be exposed to hundreds or thousands of virus particles which increases the probability of infection.

Respiratory droplets can be transmitted through coughing, sneezing, contact with contaminated surfaces, or even through inhaled aerosols; therefore, each individual must take adequate steps to reduce their exposure to these particles by wearing masks and practicing safe social distance measures.

The size of a virus particle largely determines how individuals can protect themselves and those around them from acquiring SARS-CoV-2. Knowing the size of a single virus particle can also allow researchers and healthcare providers to infer the amount of virus individuals are exposed to through different routes.

Designed for general (non-hospital) use, our USA-made 5-layer face masks are made with high-quality materials utilized to manufacture medical-grade N95 respirators. This means that each of Kronos® foldable face respirator masks provides the utmost comfort. The multiple layers of fabric help ensure unparalleled breathability and are more durable than any disposable masks on the market.

Designed to incorporate three layers of non-woven fabrics with two additional layers of graphene filters, the Kronos® face mask can block more than 99% of airborne particles you might otherwise be exposed to. Our foldable face masks sport elastic ear loops, pliable nose clips, and a breathable, contoured design that guarantees maximum comfort.

The Wall Street Journal reported recently that U.S. Covid-19 Hospitalizations Rise as the Delta Variant Spreads. New cases are up too, to a seven-day daily average of 13,859 on July 6, 2021 about an 11% increase over the previous seven-day average, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Thursday at a White House briefing.

Two pictures of the pandemic are emerging across the country, Dr. Walensky said: "one where vaccination rates are high, and new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are declining; and another where most people aren't vaccinated, new cases are rising once again, and hospitals are starting to fill up."





"As the wave of Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads around the world, having a mask that provides super protection uniquely built-in including 5-layer protection and a double layer of graphene known as anti-viral material will play a big role, and we're perfectly positioned to do this. As far as we know, we're the only Company in North America offering this type of dual graphene layer respirator mask in the industry," said Michael Rubinov, Kronos President, adding that the Company will be launching this product today.

The mask is available for purchase on our website www.1800SafeAir.com; the introductory price is $5.99. While other graphene masks are sold at very high prices, we decided to offer our products at affordable prices to help the public while earning a fair market up over cost.

Our 5-layer Face Mask Respirator features a double layer of melt-blown fabric, double layer of advanced bio-compatible graphene fabric with an additional layer of soft cotton. The outside layer is leak-proof, non-woven fabric, effective dust waterproof; a second layer is melt blown filter layer, high-density filter ply, followed by two Inner layers are Graphene soft fabric and the inner layer, that directly contacts skin which is very soft and absorbs the moisture from the breath, which makes it breathable and comfortable to wear.

Advanced Ergonomic Design - Lightweight, comfortable, stretchable straps with double point attachments, ensuring safe and reliable face protection. High-quality elastic ear bands are comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Premium Quality - Advanced skin-friendly, non-woven, and melt-blown fabric provides easy breathing for long hours and high 99% efficiency in filtering out particles from the air.

Kronos® face masks are suitable for use in the office, home, outdoor activities like cycling, grocery stores and designed to be used by the general public.





Graphene Council had published more information about graphene: Graphene materials have been registered under the European Union's Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) under Article 20(2) Annex VII. Under the REACH Graphene Consortium, graphene substances registered through the consortium and that fall within the SIP (Substance Identity Profile) are approved for use in textiles, gloves, or masks within the European Union. This applies to graphene materials that are bound into the articles. REACH is one of the most stringent regulatory regimes in the world. Graphene materials have also been evaluated and approved for sale in both Australia and Canada.

Designed & manufactured in California, Kronos® face masks are manufactured in a controlled and clean environment and follow the strict U.S. manufacturing standards. Our manufacturer is NIOSH and FDA registered utilizing an automated system that allows contactless manufacturing.





About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Contact us via info@kronosati.co or visit https://www.kronosati.co or https://www.1800SafeAIR.com





Kronos Advanced Technologies investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through various means, including our website (https://www.kronosati.co/investors), through press releases, OTCmarkets filings, public conference calls, via our corporate Social Media accounts, listed above.

We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Phone inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)