GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; July 09, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:

  • 105,050 shares
  • €646 510.51

During the first half of 2021, total trading was:

  • On the buy side: 1,013,138 shares for a total amount of €4,450,737.46
  • On the sell side: 997,017 shares for a total amount of €4,409,259.22

During this same period, the number of trades were:

  • On the buy side: 1,926
  • On the sell side: 1,901

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 27, 911 shares
  • €769 849,43

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with cholestatic and metabolic chronic liver diseases. GENFIT is a pioneer in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. GENFIT is currently enrolling in ELATIVE™, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Elafibranor is an investigational compound that has not been reviewed and has not received approval by any regulatory authority. As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with liver disease, the Company is also developing NIS4®, a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology which could enable easier identification of patients with at-risk NASH. In January 2019, GENFIT signed a licensing agreement with Labcorp® to make NIS4® technology available for use in clinical research through their drug development subsidiary, Covance. In September 2020, GENFIT signed another licensing agreement with Labcorp® to commercialize NIS4® in the US and Canada as a Laboratory Developed Test. Since April 2021, Labcorp® has commercialized NASHnext™, powered by NIS4®, for use in the clinic. GENFIT also continues to explore opportunities to obtain formal marketing authorization of an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test supported by NIS4® technology. For more information, please visit: https://nis4.com. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com

APPENDIX

H1 2021

 Buy SideSell Side
DateNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded amount in EURNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded amount in EUR
TOTAL1 9261 013 1384 450 737,461 901997 0174 409 259,22
04/01/20214225672106 920,217132091134 234,09
05/01/202114872836 139,9418973840 492,26
06/01/2021261634568 348,424824876104 598,85
07/01/20215938324167 542,1810056720248 081,94
08/01/2021392095093 524,57401930386 857,90
11/01/2021291224955 019,69391310559 047,46
12/01/2021301602372 645,24271809982 659,40
13/01/2021321457065 700,79171217455 117,18
14/01/2021281734878 153,43301476467 203,51
15/01/20216035785161 995,836034081155 051,51
18/01/20214023966110 613,877339800184 482,55
19/01/20215623753117 337,687424318120 680,26
20/01/20214221062100 611,18371557675 030,60
21/01/2021412003293 587,50281580674 357,27
22/01/20215233987149 767,45412220397 905,68
25/01/20213724138101 879,11211419660 143,34
26/01/20217940817183 223,847343569196 046,12
27/01/2021412955 490,9215603626 485,97
28/01/2021410834 570,30114,26
29/01/2021161092646 089,3612768732 565,82
01/02/202112700529 622,62241184750 360,05
02/02/20219735731 743,9814862837 392,54
03/02/202117702030 384,8111592925 883,29
04/02/2021161020743 452,0214784633 541,57
05/02/202112562923 702,938562923 821,65
08/02/202113744131 508,7711744231 661,91
09/02/202112863636 438,9116609625 852,40
10/02/2021188107001577 416,99183112206615 056,07
11/02/2021351900191 212,97241100152 685,00
12/02/2021271600173 964,46471800183 440,58
15/02/2021320009 320,0013300013 959,99
16/02/202113969744 808,872398718 580,18
17/02/202112922342 301,11111094650 456,13
18/02/20211827927129 069,94211457167 510,65
19/02/2021241885085 089,84201885085 429,33
22/02/2021201066447 914,31101031046 520,47
23/02/20215849098217 409,385445491203 152,33
24/02/202116891639 163,44121001544 235,35
25/02/202114893939 050,7412808835 426,98
26/02/202113791633 637,85221002142 678,94
01/03/202113777833 253,1312903738 819,43
02/03/202118783733 470,4211765932 893,64
03/03/202117870437 345,3023870437 525,56
04/03/202115534222 558,95317907 569,95
05/03/202114641526 520,317376115 645,44
08/03/202116635826 870,75221298354 845,52
09/03/2021818487 809,44415986 797,40
10/03/2021521018 866,26310534 464,83
11/03/20219286011 942,04410514 496,18
12/03/202116631326 022,5614543222 504,99
15/03/202124543622 450,1414538322 333,04
16/03/2021114,12114,12
17/03/2021114,15114,15
18/03/2021318097 506,75318097 542,93
19/03/2021417317 098,7159313 835,70
22/03/2021114,1328013 316,13
23/03/202113274311 190,1429974 069,77
24/03/2021114,05114,05
25/03/2021620538 270,90311634 698,55
26/03/2021320538 270,90168913 617,46
29/03/2021515016 052,02320538 311,90
30/03/2021114,05114,05
31/03/2021310564 224,01114,01
01/04/20219422116 884,0411422116 987,41
06/04/202113522620 659,74725019 923,12
07/04/2021113,93113,93
08/04/2021422298 849,406396415 821,83
09/04/202112446517 737,97817276 908,02
12/04/2021313855 474,59610074 007,86
13/04/202119629824 858,6516620324 675,97
14/04/202138263 237,9258263 254,42
15/04/2021321074541 274,7714468418 053,68
16/04/202139768328 610,419386114 409,25
19/04/202112589021 906,4416691125 851,15
20/04/202124496918 183,81516476 031,91
21/04/20216287010 381,196414015 132,90
22/04/202111583321 566,1817797529 638,37
23/04/202114672124 441,0513465916 934,21
26/04/20215313511 225,09211344 066,55
27/04/20215294010 842,4615494118 139,45
28/04/20212320637 588,897294010 901,34
29/04/2021311139943 054,36281215346 058,05
30/04/2021310994 097,06521077 866,76
03/05/2021251270549 089,32281853172 131,18
04/05/202114673925 453,7410265310 086,18
05/05/2021113,72113,72
06/05/2021310553 861,36113,73
07/05/2021519056 921,32210553 882,40
10/05/20216286710 286,62418596 713,11
11/05/202118399314 131,3927962 811,50
12/05/202112502517 910,9617721425 864,86
13/05/202114798527 704,607495217 150,16
14/05/20217401913 869,77520317 014,57
17/05/202110396413 587,605308910 727,42
18/05/2021420016 819,43113,42
19/05/20219301510 175,088704823 806,73
20/05/2021152223271 627,06182250173 568,37
21/05/20211410013 273,30113,3
24/05/202118734923 686,34416215 185,21
25/05/202114467715 205,0730997632 662,72
26/05/20217308110 127,31722267 389,65
27/05/2021   522267 389,65
01/06/2021113,34113,34
02/06/2021   618426 207,03
03/06/2021   30864129 981,11
09/06/2021113,50113,50

