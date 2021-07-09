GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; July 09, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.
Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:
- 105,050 shares
- €646 510.51
During the first half of 2021, total trading was:
- On the buy side: 1,013,138 shares for a total amount of €4,450,737.46
- On the sell side: 997,017 shares for a total amount of €4,409,259.22
During this same period, the number of trades were:
- On the buy side: 1,926
- On the sell side: 1,901
As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 27, 911 shares
- €769 849,43
ABOUT GENFIT
GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with cholestatic and metabolic chronic liver diseases. GENFIT is a pioneer in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. GENFIT is currently enrolling in ELATIVE™, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Elafibranor is an investigational compound that has not been reviewed and has not received approval by any regulatory authority. As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with liver disease, the Company is also developing NIS4®, a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology which could enable easier identification of patients with at-risk NASH. In January 2019, GENFIT signed a licensing agreement with Labcorp® to make NIS4® technology available for use in clinical research through their drug development subsidiary, Covance. In September 2020, GENFIT signed another licensing agreement with Labcorp® to commercialize NIS4® in the US and Canada as a Laboratory Developed Test. Since April 2021, Labcorp® has commercialized NASHnext™, powered by NIS4®, for use in the clinic. GENFIT also continues to explore opportunities to obtain formal marketing authorization of an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test supported by NIS4® technology. For more information, please visit: https://nis4.com. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com
CONTACT
GENFIT | Investors
Tel: +1 (617) 714 5252 | investors@genfit.com
PRESS RELATIONS | Media
Stephanie BOYER – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | stephanie.boyer@genfit.com
APPENDIX
H1 2021
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Date
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded amount in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded amount in EUR
|TOTAL
|1 926
|1 013 138
|4 450 737,46
|1 901
|997 017
|4 409 259,22
|04/01/2021
|42
|25672
|106 920,21
|71
|32091
|134 234,09
|05/01/2021
|14
|8728
|36 139,94
|18
|9738
|40 492,26
|06/01/2021
|26
|16345
|68 348,42
|48
|24876
|104 598,85
|07/01/2021
|59
|38324
|167 542,18
|100
|56720
|248 081,94
|08/01/2021
|39
|20950
|93 524,57
|40
|19303
|86 857,90
|11/01/2021
|29
|12249
|55 019,69
|39
|13105
|59 047,46
|12/01/2021
|30
|16023
|72 645,24
|27
|18099
|82 659,40
|13/01/2021
|32
|14570
|65 700,79
|17
|12174
|55 117,18
|14/01/2021
|28
|17348
|78 153,43
|30
|14764
|67 203,51
|15/01/2021
|60
|35785
|161 995,83
|60
|34081
|155 051,51
|18/01/2021
|40
|23966
|110 613,87
|73
|39800
|184 482,55
|19/01/2021
|56
|23753
|117 337,68
|74
|24318
|120 680,26
|20/01/2021
|42
|21062
|100 611,18
|37
|15576
|75 030,60
|21/01/2021
|41
|20032
|93 587,50
|28
|15806
|74 357,27
|22/01/2021
|52
|33987
|149 767,45
|41
|22203
|97 905,68
|25/01/2021
|37
|24138
|101 879,11
|21
|14196
|60 143,34
|26/01/2021
|79
|40817
|183 223,84
|73
|43569
|196 046,12
|27/01/2021
|4
|1295
|5 490,92
|15
|6036
|26 485,97
|28/01/2021
|4
|1083
|4 570,30
|1
|1
|4,26
|29/01/2021
|16
|10926
|46 089,36
|12
|7687
|32 565,82
|01/02/2021
|12
|7005
|29 622,62
|24
|11847
|50 360,05
|02/02/2021
|9
|7357
|31 743,98
|14
|8628
|37 392,54
|03/02/2021
|17
|7020
|30 384,81
|11
|5929
|25 883,29
|04/02/2021
|16
|10207
|43 452,02
|14
|7846
|33 541,57
|05/02/2021
|12
|5629
|23 702,93
|8
|5629
|23 821,65
|08/02/2021
|13
|7441
|31 508,77
|11
|7442
|31 661,91
|09/02/2021
|12
|8636
|36 438,91
|16
|6096
|25 852,40
|10/02/2021
|188
|107001
|577 416,99
|183
|112206
|615 056,07
|11/02/2021
|35
|19001
|91 212,97
|24
|11001
|52 685,00
|12/02/2021
|27
|16001
|73 964,46
|47
|18001
|83 440,58
|15/02/2021
|3
|2000
|9 320,00
|13
|3000
|13 959,99
|16/02/2021
|13
|9697
|44 808,87
|2
|3987
|18 580,18
|17/02/2021
|12
|9223
|42 301,11
|11
|10946
|50 456,13
|18/02/2021
|18
|27927
|129 069,94
|21
|14571
|67 510,65
|19/02/2021
|24
|18850
|85 089,84
|20
|18850
|85 429,33
|22/02/2021
|20
|10664
|47 914,31
|10
|10310
|46 520,47
|23/02/2021
|58
|49098
|217 409,38
|54
|45491
|203 152,33
|24/02/2021
|16
|8916
|39 163,44
|12
|10015
|44 235,35
|25/02/2021
|14
|8939
|39 050,74
|12
|8088
|35 426,98
|26/02/2021
|13
|7916
|33 637,85
|22
|10021
|42 678,94
|01/03/2021
|13
|7778
|33 253,13
|12
|9037
|38 819,43
|02/03/2021
|18
|7837
|33 470,42
|11
|7659
|32 893,64
|03/03/2021
|17
|8704
|37 345,30
|23
|8704
|37 525,56
|04/03/2021
|15
|5342
|22 558,95
|3
|1790
|7 569,95
|05/03/2021
|14
|6415
|26 520,31
|7
|3761
|15 645,44
|08/03/2021
|16
|6358
|26 870,75
|22
|12983
|54 845,52
|09/03/2021
|8
|1848
|7 809,44
|4
|1598
|6 797,40
|10/03/2021
|5
|2101
|8 866,26
|3
|1053
|4 464,83
|11/03/2021
|9
|2860
|11 942,04
|4
|1051
|4 496,18
|12/03/2021
|16
|6313
|26 022,56
|14
|5432
|22 504,99
|15/03/2021
|24
|5436
|22 450,14
|14
|5383
|22 333,04
|16/03/2021
|1
|1
|4,12
|1
|1
|4,12
|17/03/2021
|1
|1
|4,15
|1
|1
|4,15
|18/03/2021
|3
|1809
|7 506,75
|3
|1809
|7 542,93
|19/03/2021
|4
|1731
|7 098,71
|5
|931
|3 835,70
|22/03/2021
|1
|1
|4,13
|2
|801
|3 316,13
|23/03/2021
|13
|2743
|11 190,14
|2
|997
|4 069,77
|24/03/2021
|1
|1
|4,05
|1
|1
|4,05
|25/03/2021
|6
|2053
|8 270,90
|3
|1163
|4 698,55
|26/03/2021
|3
|2053
|8 270,90
|16
|891
|3 617,46
|29/03/2021
|5
|1501
|6 052,02
|3
|2053
|8 311,90
|30/03/2021
|1
|1
|4,05
|1
|1
|4,05
|31/03/2021
|3
|1056
|4 224,01
|1
|1
|4,01
|01/04/2021
|9
|4221
|16 884,04
|11
|4221
|16 987,41
|06/04/2021
|13
|5226
|20 659,74
|7
|2501
|9 923,12
|07/04/2021
|1
|1
|3,93
|1
|1
|3,93
|08/04/2021
|4
|2229
|8 849,40
|6
|3964
|15 821,83
|09/04/2021
|12
|4465
|17 737,97
|8
|1727
|6 908,02
|12/04/2021
|3
|1385
|5 474,59
|6
|1007
|4 007,86
|13/04/2021
|19
|6298
|24 858,65
|16
|6203
|24 675,97
|14/04/2021
|3
|826
|3 237,92
|5
|826
|3 254,42
|15/04/2021
|32
|10745
|41 274,77
|14
|4684
|18 053,68
|16/04/2021
|39
|7683
|28 610,41
|9
|3861
|14 409,25
|19/04/2021
|12
|5890
|21 906,44
|16
|6911
|25 851,15
|20/04/2021
|24
|4969
|18 183,81
|5
|1647
|6 031,91
|21/04/2021
|6
|2870
|10 381,19
|6
|4140
|15 132,90
|22/04/2021
|11
|5833
|21 566,18
|17
|7975
|29 638,37
|23/04/2021
|14
|6721
|24 441,05
|13
|4659
|16 934,21
|26/04/2021
|5
|3135
|11 225,09
|2
|1134
|4 066,55
|27/04/2021
|5
|2940
|10 842,46
|15
|4941
|18 139,45
|28/04/2021
|23
|2063
|7 588,89
|7
|2940
|10 901,34
|29/04/2021
|31
|11399
|43 054,36
|28
|12153
|46 058,05
|30/04/2021
|3
|1099
|4 097,06
|5
|2107
|7 866,76
|03/05/2021
|25
|12705
|49 089,32
|28
|18531
|72 131,18
|04/05/2021
|14
|6739
|25 453,74
|10
|2653
|10 086,18
|05/05/2021
|1
|1
|3,72
|1
|1
|3,72
|06/05/2021
|3
|1055
|3 861,36
|1
|1
|3,73
|07/05/2021
|5
|1905
|6 921,32
|2
|1055
|3 882,40
|10/05/2021
|6
|2867
|10 286,62
|4
|1859
|6 713,11
|11/05/2021
|18
|3993
|14 131,39
|2
|796
|2 811,50
|12/05/2021
|12
|5025
|17 910,96
|17
|7214
|25 864,86
|13/05/2021
|14
|7985
|27 704,60
|7
|4952
|17 150,16
|14/05/2021
|7
|4019
|13 869,77
|5
|2031
|7 014,57
|17/05/2021
|10
|3964
|13 587,60
|5
|3089
|10 727,42
|18/05/2021
|4
|2001
|6 819,43
|1
|1
|3,42
|19/05/2021
|9
|3015
|10 175,08
|8
|7048
|23 806,73
|20/05/2021
|15
|22232
|71 627,06
|18
|22501
|73 568,37
|21/05/2021
|14
|1001
|3 273,30
|1
|1
|3,3
|24/05/2021
|18
|7349
|23 686,34
|4
|1621
|5 185,21
|25/05/2021
|14
|4677
|15 205,07
|30
|9976
|32 662,72
|26/05/2021
|7
|3081
|10 127,31
|7
|2226
|7 389,65
|27/05/2021
|5
|2226
|7 389,65
|01/06/2021
|1
|1
|3,34
|1
|1
|3,34
|02/06/2021
|6
|1842
|6 207,03
|03/06/2021
|30
|8641
|29 981,11
|09/06/2021
|1
|1
|3,50
|1
|1
|3,50
GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com
Attachment