LAWSUIT FILED: DraftKings Sued for Securities Fraud; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

What is this all about?

On June 15, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report titled “DraftKings: A $21 Billion SPAC Betting It Can Hide Its Black Market Operations.” The report cites concerns over the Company’s merger with SBTech, a Bulgaria-based gaming technology company that allegedly deals in black market gaming, money laundering, and organized crime. Hindenburg estimates that 50% of SBTech's revenue comes from markets where gambling is banned "in sharp contrast to the clean image of DraftKing's brand-conscious partners, including the NFL, NBA, NASCAR, UFC, and PGA." On this news, the stock price fell $2.11 per share, or 4.17%, to close at $48.51 per share on June 15, 2021.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased DraftKings shares between December 23, 2019 through June 15, 2021 is eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 31, 2021. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

